TriMech Invests £2M to Expand 3DPRINTUK’s 3D Printing Capacity

TriMech Group, an industrial solutions provider specializing in advanced manufacturing technologies, has committed a £2 million investment to expand 3DPRINTUK’s 3D printing capacity. 3DPRINTUK, a prominent UK-based service provider in additive manufacturing, is set to upgrade its production capabilities by increasing its HP Multi Jet Fusion system fleet from five to eight. The first phase of the expansion boosts capacity by 60% with the installation of three new HP 5210 PRO systems, addressing rising market demand while preserving competitive lead times.

The capacity increase will deliver immediate cost benefits to customers. Production costs for MJF Nylon PA12 parts are expected to drop by an average of 20%, with specific geometries and larger order quantities realizing reductions of up to 50%. Effective immediately, the expanded capacity will also enable increased discounts for higher volumes and ensure rapid turnaround times, reinforcing large-scale additive manufacturing as a viable alternative to traditional methods. These cost improvements are underpinned by the in-house RAMP Calibration System, which analyzes thousands of data points over extended operational cycles to secure layer-to-layer precision and uphold strict quality control. Nick Allen, CEO of 3DPRINTUK, explained, “We’ve tackled the challenge of scaling without sacrificing quality head-on.” Alan Sampson, Group CEO of TriMech, added, “This is a major step towards making AM a mainstream solution for mass production – further closing the gap between injection moulding and production-ready additive manufacturing.”

Phase two of the expansion, scheduled for early 2025, will introduce further operational enhancements and additional capacity increases. This measured expansion reflects a strategic move toward decentralized and sustainable 3D printing. Enhanced quality control measures and reduced production costs may facilitate a transition away from conventional injection moulding in certain applications. Looking ahead, industry stakeholders will monitor how these improvements impact broader production models across sectors that require both flexibility and rapid iteration. 3DPRINTUK’s continued evolution may serve as a bellwether for the future of large-scale additive manufacturing in the UK.

3D Printing’s Role in UK

A report from the National Engineering Policy Centre highlights the UK’s dependence on imported critical materials such as lithium, magnesium, and rare earth elements. Supply chain disruptions and projected shortages are raising concerns over economic security and the feasibility of achieving net-zero targets. The report calls for policies that enhance recycling, improve material traceability, and promote a circular economy to reduce reliance on global suppliers. It also proposes reducing the size of electric vehicle batteries to lower lithium demand, preventing unnecessary mineral extraction, and developing digital tracking systems for monitoring material consumption. Without intervention, the UK risks continued exposure to price volatility and supply constraints, affecting industries reliant on scarce materials.

The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) released a UK-focused industry roadmap outlining the strategic role of additive manufacturing in aerospace.The document projects a tenfold increase in domestically produced 3D printed aircraft components by 2030, emphasizing the need to move beyond research applications and into full-scale production. 3D printing is identified as a key enabler for reducing part weight, improving fuel efficiency, and consolidating complex assemblies into single components. Major aerospace manufacturers are already integrating additive manufacturing into critical engine and structural components, reinforcing its potential to enhance UK supply chain resilience while meeting sustainability objectives.

