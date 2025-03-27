Trideo Strategic Expansion in the North American 3D Printing Market

Trideo, an Argentinean 3D printer manufacturer specializing in FDM printers for large-scale and industrial additive manufacturing, is expanding into the North American market.

Founded in Buenos Aires in 2015 by Laurent Rodriguez, Simon Gabriac, and Nicolas Berenfeld, Trideo has established itself as a provider of high-performance 3D printers. The company expanded to Brazil in 2021 and, more recently, to Mexico. With the opening of its Mexico City office in late 2024, Trideo aims to strengthen its presence in North America and extend its services to clients in the region, including the Caribbean.

15kg print of Diego Maradona. Photo via Trideo.

“Our expansion into Mexico is a strategic step to bring our innovative 3D printing solutions closer to a growing market,” said Nicolas Berenfeld, CEO of Trideo. “We are committed to offering cutting-edge technologies and contributing to the development of the additive manufacturing industry in the region.”



The company is targeting rising demand for 3D printing solutions in industries such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and academic research.

Trideo large-format 3D printers

“3D printing not only optimizes industrial production but also provides a sustainable alternative to traditional manufacturing methods. Our goal is to keep innovating and delivering solutions that enhance both efficiency and sustainability,” said Simon Gabriac, Trideo’s CTO.

One of Trideo’s most innovative products is the Big T, a large-format 3D printer with a 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm build volume. Its capability to produce large-scale parts makes it ideal for industrial applications requiring robust, custom components.



Large-scale printing offers several advantages, such as reducing the need for joints in smaller components, enhancing strength and aesthetics, optimizing production efficiency,

Model printed with the Big T. Photo via Trideo.

Other 3D printers include the T600 HT, a 600 x 600 x 400 mm 3D printer featuring a heated chamber reaching 200°C, designed for high-performance materials. The Pellet Extrusion System, an add-on for the Big T, enables waste material recycling, reinforcing sustainability in the manufacturing process.



Additionally, Trideo has developed Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) 3D printers, which allow for simultaneous dual-part printing, optimizing production time.

Large-scale prototype. Photo via Trideo.

Manufacturing & Digital Transformation in Mexico & the Caribbean

Additive manufacturing is ever more present in Latin America. Companies like MANUFACTURA are leveraging 3D printing for sustainable innovation, as seen in their development of bioceramic bricks made from eggshells, an eco-friendly building material that offers an alternative to traditional building materials.

Similarly, projects like The Wood Project are utilizing 3D printing to repurpose wood waste, converting it into sustainable structures, further showcasing how digital manufacturing is reshaping production processes.



Meanwhile, the Caribbean has seen applications of additive manufacturing in construction. A notable development is CyBe Construction‘s collaboration with Betonindustrie Brievengat (BIB) to build the region’s first 3D-printed homes in Curaçao. This initiative aims to address housing shortages by utilizing advanced concrete 3D printing techniques, offering efficient and sustainable building solutions.

Similarly, Innova Building Solutions Inc, based in Trinidad and Tobago, is pioneering affordable housing through 3D construction. Their conceptual model showcases the potential of 3D printing in creating scalable homes ranging from 600 to 1,200 sq. ft., emphasizing design flexibility and rapid construction timelines. For instance, the walls of a 600 sq. ft. home can be printed in approximately 30 hours, significantly reducing traditional construction durations.

Featured image shows a large-scale prototype. Photo via Trideo.

