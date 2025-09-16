Trek Unveils AirLoom: 3D Printed Saddles for Enhanced Comfort and Performance

US company that designs and manufactures bicycles Trek has unveiled the AirLoom, which uses 3D printed lattice structures to redefine how a saddle interacts with a rider’s body. By addressing uneven pressure, hotspots, and friction, it provides lasting comfort across racing, gravel, and casual riding, demonstrating how 3D printing can enhance both fit and performance for a wide range of cyclists.

AirLoom Saddle. Image via Trek.

Adaptive Lattice Design

At the core of AirLoom technology is an engineered lattice structure. Unlike traditional foam saddles with tight outer covers that can create friction and pressure points, AirLoom’s open lattice allows each cell to move independently. This provides targeted support, cushioning sit bones while flexing under softer tissue, and adapting as the rider shifts position. By distributing pressure more evenly and moving with the rider’s body, the design reduces friction and hotspots, helping prevent saddle sores on long rides.

“AirLoom finds the sweet spot between strength and weight, giving you the most comfort in the lightest possible package. To create its intricate matrix, we researched every lattice structure in the industry, then sent our engineers into the lab until we were confident that we could make something even better. The result? A structure so strong that we could massively reduce material, so you can ride on air with our lightest possible lattice saddle,“ stated the company.

Aeolus AirLoom Saddle Range

The Aeolus line of AirLoom saddles offers options for a wide range of cycling experiences. The Aeolus RSL AirLoom combines 3D printed lattice technology with a full carbon shell and rails to deliver race-level performance and comfort in an ultralight 164-gram package. The Aeolus Pro AirLoom balances carbon and nylon composite materials with carbon rails to provide both professional-grade performance and value, weighing 180 grams. For riders seeking comfort at a more accessible price, the Aeolus Elite AirLoom features a slightly thicker lattice for additional support, paired with a nylon shell and Austenite rails to maintain durability while keeping costs down.

AirLoom Saddle. Image via Trek.

3D Printing Gains Momentum in CyclinG

Beyond Trek’s AirLoom, other innovators are leveraging 3D printing to push performance boundaries across the cycling industry.

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, metal 3D printing from global engineering firm Renishaw helped Team GB win eight track cycling medals. The company collaborated with British Cycling to 3D print over 1,000 parts for 32 Olympic track bikes using its RenAM 500Q, four-laser metal 3D printer. These parts included an aerodynamic crank, dropouts, seat stay bridge and seat post. The latter was reportedly the first 3D printed component of its kind, featuring a novel design for superior aerodynamics.

Elsewhere, 3D printing materials developer Elementum 3D and German machine tool manufacturer TRUMPF collaborated to enhance INTENSE Cycles‘ M1 downhill race bike. INTENSE leveraged TRUMPF’s metal 3D printing technology to fabricate key components for the bike’s backbone, a pivotal element in improving suspension performance. The project leveraged Elementum 3D’s A6061-RAM2 alloy. This 3D printable material mirrors the alloy employed in INTENSE’s aluminum frames.

Featured photo shows Aeolus AirLoom Saddle. Image via Trek.