Training the next line: ASTM and Nikon AM focus on the defense supply chain

Standards developer ASTM International has partnered with Nikon Advanced Manufacturing (Nikon AM) to help strengthen the US defense supply chain, with a dual focus on workforce readiness and advanced production capabilities.

The agreement formalizes a joint effort to develop specialized training and certification programs for defense-focused manufacturing roles, beginning with initiatives tailored to the needs of the US Navy. Training will take place at Nikon AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California which is equipped with large format laser powder bed fusion systems (LPBF), as well as in-house expertise in metallurgy and precision measurement.

As a statement, Andrew G. Kireta, Jr., President of ASTM International, said, “This collaboration with Nikon AM brings together two institutions with unmatched legacy and global recognition. Together, we’re reinforcing the connection between workforce development, resilient supply chains, and national security—all while helping accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing at an industrial scale.”

A US Navy submarine. Photo via the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Bridging skills and materials for military production

The partnership follows a recent announcement by Nikon to deepen its role in U.S. defense and aerospace manufacturing. Last month, Nikon AM signed a development agreement with the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) to support a government-funded effort focused on qualifying Constellium’s Aheadd CP1 aluminum alloy for thermal management components.

Funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, the $2.1 million program brings together several key players in the defense manufacturing space, including ASTM International and technical experts from Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, General Atomics, and Honeywell Aerospace. As part of the initiative, Nikon AM is evaluating the material’s performance and contributing to a shared materials database intended to guide future applications in defense and aerospace systems.

Building on that momentum, the two organizations plan to pursue federally funded research, with Nikon AM contributing through its role in ASTM events such as the International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing (ICAM) and related workshops on production standards and defense manufacturing methods.

The agreement outlines how the two sides will continue working together while protecting intellectual property (IP). Alongside Nikon’s ongoing materials validation work, the partnership brings together education, research, and production priorities within the broader US defense manufacturing landscape.

Momentum across defense manufacturing initiatives

The collaboration between ASTM and Nikon AM is the latest in a series of AM initiatives aiming to improve the US Navy’s supply chain resilience and onshore production capabilities.

Last year, Australian 3D printer manufacturer AML3D secured an AUD$0.70 million (US$0.46 million) order from Laser Welding Solutions (LWS) for two ARCEMY Small Edition 2600 3D printers, leased for 12 months with an option to purchase. The deal included software licensing and technical support, with the printers set to ship from Adelaide to Houston and become operational within 8 to 10 weeks.

Interior side of AML3D ARCEMY industrial metal 3D printer. Image via AML3D.

These Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing systems joined an existing ARCEMY unit acquired by LWS in 2023 and aimed to accelerate qualification of Nickel Aluminum Bronze components for the US Navy’s submarine supply chain as part of AML3D’s ‘Scale-Up’ strategy.

Before this, Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) adopted Velo3D’s metal AM system to support the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, selecting the Sapphire XC 3D printer configured for stainless steel 415. The system was installed at materials company ATI’s facility near Fort Lauderdale, where it would be used to streamline production of complex components previously made through casting.

By reducing the need for extensive support structures, Velo3D’s technology enabled faster and more flexible manufacturing of large-format parts. The collaboration gave ATI the ability to produce intricate geometries with greater efficiency, strengthening the supply chain and helping address long-term maintenance challenges across the Navy’s aging fleet.

