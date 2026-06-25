Business

TPM Exits HP 3D Printing to Sharpen Focus, Hands Business to Master Graphics

HP Jet Fusion 3D printer at TPM, Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo via TPM Inc.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
AMPOWER and TAAG Partner to Link AM Market Intelligence with Industrial Production Expertise
Next Article
equipal Secures £16.25m to Digitise UK Business Equipment Lending