TPM Exits HP 3D Printing to Sharpen Focus, Hands Business to Master Graphics

South Carolina-based technology solutions provider TPM has completed the sale of its HP 3D printing and Advanced Manufacturing Technologies division to Master Graphics (M5D), the company’s self-described leading HP 3D printing partner in the United States. The transaction was announced on June 10, 2026, with all customer contracts, service agreements, and support relationships transferring to M5D without interruption.

“This is a great outcome for our HP 3D and AMT customers,” said Chris Fay, President of TPM. “M5D is the best HP 3D partner in the country. Putting our customers in their hands is the right move, and it allows TPM to focus our energy on the platforms where we can make the biggest difference.”

HP Jet Fusion 3D printer at TPM, Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo via TPM Inc.

A Strategic Narrowing, Not an Exit

For TPM, the divestiture is a focus decision rather than a retreat from the 3D space. The company retains authorised partnerships with 3D Systems and Artec, and continues to invest in what it describes as its highest-fit platforms: SOLIDWORKS and DriveWorks reseller services, its ColorLab division, 2D printing, and a CRM solutions arm comprising TrebleHook and Hunley.

The HP 3D and AMT business, while functional, no longer aligned with where TPM sees its differentiated value, helping manufacturing and AEC firms modernise through product design technology and business system transformation.

The divested portfolio includes TPM’s full HP 3D printing division and its AMT equipment business. Jamie McGuire, who managed the accounts at TPM, moves to M5D as part of the transition, a deliberate continuity measure for customers whose relationships were built around individual expertise as much as hardware capability.

“We’ve built our business around HP 3D, and adding TPM’s customers and team only strengthens that,” said Kevin Carr, President of M5D. “Jamie knows these accounts, we know this technology, and together we’re going to deliver a new level of service and capability. We’re genuinely excited about what this means for them.”

For M5D, the acquisition extends an already concentrated position in the HP 3D channel. The company has structured its entire operation around HP 3D printing, and the addition of TPM’s customer base, contracts, and account management deepens that footprint without requiring a strategic pivot.

The practical benefit for transferred customers is access to a larger HP-specialist infrastructure, more technical depth, broader service coverage, and a team whose sole commercial focus is the platform they are already using.

New Fuse X1. Image via M5D.

Channel Consolidation in a Maturing AM Market

TPM’s decision to divest a non-core 3D printing line and concentrate on platforms where it holds genuine differentiation reflects a structural strategy underway across the additive manufacturing industry. As the market matures, resellers and service providers are finding it harder to sustain broad, generalist AM portfolios against specialists who have built deeper expertise and infrastructure around a single technology or customer segment.

The pattern is consistent across the industry. TRUMPF sold its entire additive manufacturing division to LEO III, managed by Munich-based DUBAG Group, in 2025, explicitly to refocus on its core industrial sectors. The carved-out business relaunched as ATLIX, an independent company built entirely around metal 3D printing. The logic was the same as TPM’s: the AM division was not underperforming, it was simply better served under dedicated ownership than within a diversified group.

Similarly, Sandvik announced the sale of its additive manufacturing business unit to Swedish investment firm Mimir in 2026, completing a multi-year withdrawal from a segment it had once treated as a strategic priority, a reversal, from major AM investor to fully exiting the space, achieved in under a decade.

M5D’s absorption of TPM’s HP 3D business follows a similar approach at the channel level. For customers, consolidation toward specialists generally means better service from providers whose entire business is staked on a single technology. For generalist resellers like TPM, it means making deliberate choices about where to compete and where to hand off.

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Featured image shows HP Jet Fusion 3D printer at TPM, Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo via TPM Inc.