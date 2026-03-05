Toray develops spherical Toraypearl PA12 powder for PBF 3D printing

Toray Industries, Inc., a Japanese advanced materials manufacturer, has developed Toraypearl polyamide (PA) 12, a spherical PA12 powder designed for compatibility with powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printers. Announced on February 25, 2026, the material is engineered to improve surface smoothness and impact strength in polymer 3D printed parts.

PBF is widely used in industrial applications because it can produce parts with high dimensional accuracy and mechanical performance. Conventional PA12 powders account for approximately 70% of feedstock used in the polymer PBF market, largely due to their good processability at relatively low temperatures.

Toraypearl PA12 particles. Image via Toray Industries.

However, conventional PA12 powders typically consist of irregularly shaped particles. According to the Japanese manufacturer, this limits uniform powder packing and contributes to rough surface finishes that often require post-processing such as polishing. Gaps between irregular particles can also generate internal micro-voids, reducing part density and limiting the material’s mechanical performance.

Toray states that it addressed these challenges using its proprietary spherical particle engineering technology. The company cites its experience in polyamide polymerization and resin processing, as well as its supply of Toraypearl PA6, a spherical PA6 particle used in applications such as automotive components, office chairs, and power tools.

Having applied this spherical particle technology to PA12, Toray developed Toraypearl PA12 for use across a range of PBF-type 3D printers. According to the company, the uniform spherical particle morphology enables denser and more homogeneous powder packing compared with conventional PA12 materials.

Toray reports that the material achieves approximately 2.5 times improved surface smoothness, with surface roughness Ra of around 7 μm, while also delivering more than double the Charpy impact strength of conventional PA12 powders, reaching 50 kJ/m².

Toraypearl PA12 is intended for applications requiring durability, airtightness, and mechanical reliability. The Japanese manufacturer reports that sample evaluations with selected customers have been underway since January 2026. The company expanded its resin portfolio for 3D printing in recent years. Previous launches include Toraymill PPS milled powder in 2017 and Toraypearl PA6 in 2022. With the addition of Toraypearl PA12, the company aims to address growing global demand for high-performance materials in polymer 3D printing.

3D printed parts using Toraypearl. Photo via Toray Industries.

Powder characteristics remain a key constraint in powder bed fusion

Research into additive manufacturing feedstock continues to highlight how powder characteristics influence print quality and reliability. For example, studies examining powder spreadability in powder bed fusion systems found that particle flow behavior and layer uniformity play a significant role in determining the density and surface finish of printed parts. Irregular particle morphology can reduce powder flow and packing consistency, affecting how evenly material spreads across the build platform.

Efforts to better characterize additive manufacturing powders have also expanded. Researchers have proposed quantitative frameworks for evaluating powder suitability for additive manufacturing processes, while powder manufacturers continue refining production methods to achieve tighter particle tolerances and improved material consistency.

