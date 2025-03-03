Titomic supports aerospace R&D through its new cold spray system sale

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer Titomic has sold its D623 Medium-Pressure Cold Spray System to France-based institute Université de Limoges (UNILIM).

Although the price of the sale remains unknown, the main aim is to support UNILIM’s aerospace-related research and development (R&D) efforts. Working with Surface Advanced Functionalization for Industry and Research (SAFIR), the French institute will use this system to support an undisclosed multinational aerospace, defense, and security corporation in developing next-generation materials.

With its existing Titomic D523 Low-Pressure System already in place, UNILIM says it is enhancing its capabilities in metal deposition and surface treatments. The new system enables the application of harder materials, such as titanium and advanced metal alloys, which are essential for improving wear resistance and durability in aerospace components operating under extreme conditions.

Titomic’s D523 Cold Spray 3D printer. Photo via Titomic.

Titomic’s expanding role in aerospace and defense

According to market research cited by Titomic from Grandview Research, the cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) sector is expected to grow from $1.05 billion in 2022 to $1.71 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Titomic has already established a presence in the aerospace industry, with its cold spray systems in use by companies such as aerospace giant Airbus. In a previous collaboration, Titomic 3D printed near-net demonstrator parts using its Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) AM process. Aimed at a targeted aerospace application, the project involved performance testing through a mock qualification process.

The initial phase focused on refining TKF material and process parameters before advancing to a representative geometry demonstration. Using multi-material additive manufacturing, the demonstrator parts underwent 3D printing and evaluation to assess the feasibility of an end-to-end production process for advanced aerospace applications. Additionally, Titomic supported an AM setup at TWI UK supporting commercial aviation projects.

Beyond aerospace, Titomic’s systems have also been deployed for defense applications. Last year, the company revealed a significant order from the Royal Netherlands Army for ten D523 Cold Spray 3D printers, totaling €772,000 (AUD$1.28 million). Nine of these units were deployed to Ukraine to facilitate on-site battle damage repair and maintenance amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Marking the company’s largest as of March 2024, this deal signified a major step in expanding its presence in the global defense sector.

A Titomic TKF 3D printer. Photo via Titomic.

Industry-wide developments in cold spray 3D printing

Titomic is not alone in the development of CSAM, with other companies contributing their fair share of expertise to the technology.

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D successfully demonstrated its XSPEE3D metal 3D printer in sub-zero conditions during the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Point of Need Manufacturing Challenge in Melbourne. Using CSAM technology, the system produced high-density metal parts without lasers or inert gases, maintaining material properties comparable to those made in controlled lab settings.

Working with New Jersey Institute of Technology’s (NJIT) COMET Project and Philips Federal, and managed by LIFT, this project aimed to enhance expeditionary manufacturing in extreme environments. Encased in a 20-foot shipping container, the 3D printer was tested at the U.S. Army’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in late 2023, proving its capability for rapid, on-demand production of critical components in austere conditions.

German industrial cold spray system provider Impact Innovations developed a novel CSAM process for titanium alloy Ti-6Al-4V, using nitrogen gas as a propellant. At the time, 3D printing this alloy with cold spray had long been a challenge due to its high critical velocities, which often led to excessive porosity in finished parts.

By refining the process, the company achieved porosity levels below 0.2 percent, significantly improving part quality. This development made Ti-6Al-4V more viable for industries that demand high-performance metal components, including aerospace and defense, where strength and reliability are critical.

Featured image shows Titomic’s D523 Cold Spray 3D printer. Photo via Titomic.