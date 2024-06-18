Titomic solidifies its technological foothold with defense and aerospace contracts

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer Titomic has announced progress in its engagements within the global defense and aerospace sectors.

By securing contracts from international defense prime contractors and key suppliers, Titomic has demonstrated its cold spray capabilities, achieving a total revenue of AUD$476,000.

Of this amount, AUD$64,000 has been recognized as of May 2024, with the remaining AUD$412,000 expected to be realized by the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The ongoing development of these engagements is anticipated to generate further revenue for the company.

“We are working closely with our partners to apply Titomic’s industry-leading cold spray capabilities in these new applications encompassing defense component design and supply, and research and development manufacturing projects. These projects present significant long-term revenue generation opportunities for Titomic as adoption of our technology expands within these projects and within the broader defense sector,” said Herbert Koeck, Managing Director of Titomic.

Due to the nature of these engagements, Titomic is restricted from disclosing specific details. Legislative and regulatory frameworks limit the information that can be shared, including the scope of work and the identities of the contracting parties, which are protected as ‘trade secrets’ under ASX Listing Rules.

A Titomic TKF 3D printer. Photo via Titomic.

Titomic’s defense efforts

Titomic has been actively expanding its presence in the defense sector, utilizing its advanced technology to address the requirements of military applications.

The company recently announced an order from the Royal Netherlands Army for ten D523 Cold Spray 3D printers, valued at €772,000 (AUD$1.28 million). Nine units were sent to Ukraine to support its war efforts against Russia, enabling in-field battle damage repair and maintenance. This order, the largest for Titomic to date, represented a key development in its expansion within the global defense sector. According to the company, delivery was scheduled for subsequent months.

Back in 2021, Titomic signed an agreement with machine tool manufacturer Repkon to jointly establish a production facility in Australia. The facility focused on manufacturing Repkon-designed weapons system barrels using Titomic’s patented Kinetic Fusion (TKF) 3D printing technology. Described as ‘state-of-the-art,’ this production facility aimed to improve Australia’s defense manufacturing capabilities and create export opportunities for weapon barrels.

A year before this, Titomic finalized an AUD$25.5 million equipment sales agreement with Composite Technology, a global defense firm. As part of the deal, Titomic supplied two of its industrial TKF 3D printers to Composite Technology. These printers are now in use, expanding manufacturing capacity for product development applications for defense, says the company.

Titomic’s D523 Cold Spray 3D printer. Photo via Titomic.

Adoption and implementation of AM in defense sectors

To meet operational challenges, 3D printing is transforming how defense sectors worldwide approach manufacturing, logistics, and maintenance, offering unprecedented flexibility and efficiency.

Many companies are capitalizing on this opportunity with a recent example of 3YOURMIND securing a contract from the U.S. Army’s DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) For this contract, GVSC and U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) with deploy 3YOURMIND’s software for identifying 3D printable parts to maintain the M113 armored personnel carrier.

Teaming up with Phillips Corp. Federal Division, 3YOURMIND will analyze up to 10,000 selected parts for technical feasibility, lead time, and cost-effectiveness. This initiative aims to enhance the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) supply chain resilience and operational efficiency through additive manufacturing, supporting military readiness and logistics capabilities.

Elsewhere, Australian 3D printer manufacturer AML3D received an order worth AUD$0.70 million (US$0.46 million) from US Navy supplier Laser Welding Solutions (LWS) for two ARCEMY Small Edition 2600 3D printers. LWS leased the printers for 12 months with an option to purchase, including software licensing and ongoing technical support.

This will support LWS in qualifying ARCEMY Nickel Aluminum Bronze components for US Navy submarines. AML3D aimed to enhance US Defense supply chains through its ‘Scale-Up’ strategy, with the printers scheduled for airfreight to Houston, Texas, and deployment within 8 to 10 weeks.

