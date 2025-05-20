Titomic and nuForj Join Forces to Expand Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing in the U.S.

Titomic Limited, an Australian company specializing in cold spray additive manufacturing through its proprietary Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) process, has signed a strategic partnership with U.S.-based advanced manufacturing provider nuForj. The agreement is intended to accelerate the commercialization of TKF in North American sectors including aerospace, defense, education, and industrial manufacturing.

nuForj will act as a regional commercialization and technology partner for TKF, a process that deposits metal powders at supersonic speed without melting them. This solid-state method enables near-net-shape production, coating, and repair of metal components at high speed and efficiency. Under the partnership, the companies aim to establish a network of additive manufacturing hubs and implement training programs that introduce cold spray manufacturing techniques to engineering students and workforce development initiatives.

“This partnership represents a leap forward in our global strategy,” said Jim Simpson, CEO and Managing Director of Titomic. “Working alongside nuForj allows us to bring TKF technology to critical U.S. markets with agility and deep local insight.” Dr. Patti Dare, President of Titomic USA, noted that the collaboration “paves the way for joint R&D initiatives and the deployment of advanced manufacturing hubs across North America.” Rudy Vogel, Founder and CEO of nuForj, added: “We believe Industry 4.0 technologies and digital transformation of the factory floor are essential to reindustrializing the U.S., powering new business models and driving productivity growth. Titomic Kinetic Fusion is an impressive technology for producing quality metal parts incredibly fast and efficiently, and we’re looking forward to making it accessible to scores of companies across the country committed to American manufacturing.”

Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) system deployed for high-speed cold spray additive manufacturing. Photo via Titomic.

Titomic’s TKF process differs from conventional 3D printing in that it does not require melting metal feedstock. Instead, metal powders are accelerated through a nozzle using compressed gas and fused upon impact, allowing for the production of corrosion-resistant and mechanically robust components. This approach reduces thermal distortion and enables rapid buildup of material on both new and existing substrates. The process is particularly suitable for large-scale applications and complex geometries, including part restoration and protective coatings in aerospace and defense systems.

nuForj, based in the United States, focuses on integrating Industry 4.0 principles with digital factory solutions. Its collaboration with Titomic will support the deployment of localized additive manufacturing hubs designed to reduce logistical overhead and improve access to cold spray-based production services. In addition to offering contract manufacturing, nuForj is also positioned to serve as a training and education facilitator, helping to build a workforce familiar with advanced solid-state manufacturing methods.

Strategic U.S. Investments Bolster Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem

Recent developments in the U.S. additive manufacturing sector reflect a coordinated push toward reshoring industrial capacity through long-term material supply agreements and advanced hardware deployment. Mmetal 3D printer manufacturer Velo3D signed a $22 million exclusive supply agreement with Australia-based Amaero to source refractory alloy powders, including niobium and titanium variants. As part of the deal, Velo3D will qualify Amaero’s powders for use across its Sapphire printer family and integrate them into machine licensing packages. Velo3D has committed to using these materials across its Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) services, dedicating specific systems to C103 and titanium alloy output.

Meanwhile, SyBridge Technologies has expanded its partnership with Carbon, a 3D printing company known for its Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) platform. The expansion includes more than doubling its DLS-dedicated manufacturing space at its Chicago-area facility to accommodate increasing orders tied to reshoring efforts. SyBridge has produced nearly two million parts with Carbon’s platform, citing advantages in geometric freedom, mechanical consistency, and cost-efficient high-volume output. SyBridge CEO Byron J. Paul emphasized that the investment enables American firms to reduce supply chain exposure and establish scalable, tariff-free production capacity using engineering-grade materials.

