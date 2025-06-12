TissueLabs Scales Bioprinting with Launch of TissuePro: Technical Specifications

TissueLabs, a Swiss biotech firm, has unveiled TissuePro, a bioprinting system engineered for sophisticated tissue applications. This new system builds upon the success of their introductory printer, TissueStart, and is designed to empower researchers to expand their work and address more intricate biological structures, ranging from regenerative medicine to soft robotics. Compared to previous models, TissuePro boasts enhanced precision for multi-material printing, increased automation, and greater flexibility.

“TissuePro is everything we’ve learned. Reinvented. Reimagined. It’s built for the scientists redefining what’s possible. If you loved TissueStart, get ready. You’re about to fall in love all over again,” stated Dr. Gabriel Liguori, Founder and CEO of TissueLabs.

TissueLabs’ TissuePro bioprinter. Image courtesy of TissueLabs.

The TissuePro system is currently available for pre-order, with deliveries anticipated to commence in August 2025.

Scaling Up Tissue Models

While TissueStart was developed to assist researchers new to bioprinting, TissuePro targets laboratories advancing towards more sophisticated and scalable tissue engineering projects. By providing a platform for the precise placement of cells and biomaterials, TissueStart™ facilitates the study of cell behavior, tissue growth, and the development of vascularized tissues, which are essential for creating functional tissue grafts that can be used in clinical settings.

At the core of the new system is Mixtrusor, TissueLabs’ exclusive extrusion technology. This mechanism enables the printer to simultaneously mix and dispense multiple bioinks using five piston-driven extruders. This configuration provides precise volumetric control—down to 0.1 microliters—aiming to minimize the need for continuous manual calibration, a frequent issue with pressure-based systems.

TissueLabs asserts that Mixtrusor improves the system’s capacity to create heterogeneous, structurally complex tissues. It also facilitates coaxial and triaxial printing techniques, which simplify the replication of intricate tissue structures found in the human body.

TissuePro incorporates a five-wavelength light-curing system to accommodate a diverse array of materials. Both the printheads and build platform feature temperature control, ranging from 4°C to 60°C, ensuring compatibility with various synthetic and natural bioinks. Automated multi-head printing further reduces manual effort and enhances reproducibility in experimental workflows.

Technical Specifications

The TissuePro bioprinter is engineered to offer precision, versatility, and user control for advanced tissue engineering applications. Below is a detailed breakdown of its core features, hardware components, and performance parameters.

Feature Specification Printheads 5 independent piston-based microextruders Compatible Syringes 3 mL and 5 mL Theoretical Volume Unit Step 0.1 µL Printhead Flow Rate Range 1 – 50 µL/sec Surface Compatibility Petri dishes, slides, and multi-well plates Build Volume (X×Y×Z) 127 × 85 × 80 mm Photocuring System 365 nm, 405 nm, 450 nm, 530 nm, and 810 nm Printhead Temperature 4°C – 60°C Printbed Temperature 4°C – 60°C Calibration Options Manual and automatic Linear Positioning Precision XY: 10 µm | Z: 2.5µm Minimum Layer Thickness 25 µm Software TissueCloud™ Supported File Formats .stl, .obj, .amf OS Compatibility Windows 10 or later Connectivity USB-C Power Supply Input: 100–240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 2.0 AOutput: 12 VDC, 10 A, 120 W Outer Dimensions (D×W×H) 540 mm × 330 mm × 300 mm Weight 14 kg

