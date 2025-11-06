Thought3D new Drywise v1.5: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Thought3D, a Malta-based materials reliability company known for its Magigoo adhesives, has launched Drywise v1.5, a new version of its in-line filament drying system for Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printing. The latest update introduces three major improvements: a motorized Autoloader, an Ultimaker Cura plug-in, and upgraded internal mechanics with firmware updates for enhanced reliability and serviceability. Together, these upgrades aim to remove workflow bottlenecks and ensure consistent print quality for professional users.

The system addresses one of the most persistent challenges in polymer extrusion: moisture absorption in thermoplastic filaments. Materials such as Nylon, PEI (Ultem), TPU, PETG, and PC are hygroscopic and absorb atmospheric moisture, which can cause stringing, poor interlayer adhesion, and surface irregularities. Traditional batch dryers expose entire spools to heat for hours, leading to repeated heat cycles that degrade filament performance over time.

Unlike batch systems, it uses a patented in-line drying process that treats only the filament segment about to be extruded. This approach saves time and energy while preventing thermal degradation. According to Thought3D Co-founder Andrei-Andy Linnas, the unit maintains a controlled, closed-loop, desiccant-assisted environment. “Budget dryers offer a partial solution, but their temperature instability and batch-based process fail to meet the demands of industrial applications,” Linnas said. “Drywise is a purpose-built, sensor-driven system that provides a stable, closed-loop, desiccant-assisted drying environment. It delivers repeatable results with engineering-grade materials, print after print.”

Industry feedback drives v1.5 development

Drywise v1.5 was developed in collaboration with early adopters including Ford Werke GmbH, Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), and Printpool. These users validated the in-line concept’s ability to improve print consistency but identified areas for workflow enhancement. The new model introduces mechanical and digital upgrades that respond directly to these operational insights.

The motorized Autoloader automates filament feeding and minimizes tension along the filament path. Its push-pull mechanism prevents drag from large spools—typically three kilograms or more—and avoids stretching in flexible materials such as TPU. This feature ensures a steady feed rate during long or unattended print runs.

The Ultimaker Cura plug-in integrates the pre-drying sequence directly into slicing workflows. When enabled, it automatically inserts G-code that pauses printing until the filament’s initial segment reaches optimal dryness, purges the nozzle, and then begins the print. This automation removes manual timing and guesswork, allowing teams to standardize preparation across multiple printers.

The updated model also introduces refinements to the internal filament path, reducing friction and simplifying component access. Updated firmware expands the library of pre-tested material profiles and enhances thermal stability, increasing compatibility with high-performance polymers.

The Drywise v1.5 system. Photo via Thought3D.

Quantifiable impact on production

For professional users, the new system provides measurable improvements in efficiency and cost recovery. Printpool, an early adopter, reported annual savings of approximately £2,000–£3,500 in filament costs by restoring moisture-exposed spools that would otherwise be discarded. In addition to waste reduction, consistent drying increases first-time print success rates, improving throughput and reducing downtime in production environments.

Thought3D Co-founder Edward Borg said the design goal for v1.5 was to make moisture management fully automated within the printing process. “With the Autoloader and Cura plug-in, operators can simply load the material and press print, confident that the system will manage moisture without intervention,” Borg said. “Drywise elevates reliability in prosumer and professional printers to levels comparable with industrial systems costing tens of thousands of euros.”

Process automation and material control are increasingly central to the adoption of 3D printing in engineering and manufacturing. Systems such as Drywise demonstrate how hardware and software integration can extend the usability of open-material FFF platforms. By reducing manual preparation steps, these upgrades improve machine uptime and ensure consistent output across distributed production teams.

Software integration also signals a broader shift toward connected workflows where equipment interoperability determines process reliability. Thought3D has indicated plans to develop additional plug-ins for other slicing programs to expand compatibility beyond Cura.

Drywise v1.5 Autoloader unit. Photo via Thought3D.

Availability and pricing

Drywise v1.5 is available now at €1,499 (excluding VAT) as a standard bundle that includes the new Autoloader and comprehensive support. Existing users can purchase the Autoloader separately to retrofit earlier versions of the system.

Technical Specification Details Device Inline Filament Dryer v1.5 Technology Fused filament fabrication (FFF) pre-processing Interface 4.3” capacitive touch panelGuiding LED lights Filament Path Guided input and output filament portwith motorised filament loader add-on Filament Diameter 1.75 mm / 2.85 mm Compatible Materials Polyamides (Nylons), PEI (Ultem), PEEK, PEKK, TPU, ABS, PETG, PC, Support materials, PLA, and more.Updated list: drywise.co/materials Operating Sound < 50 dBA Connectivity USB-C port Dimensions 520 × 500 × 145 mm(incl. desiccant container 590 × 500 × 145 mm) Net Weight 12 kg(incl. desiccant container 12.5 kg) Shipping Weight ~14 kg Voltage 100–240 VAC Frequency 50–60 Hz Power Max. 350 W

