Thor3D launches Calibry Nest v3.3 with new features and improvements

3D scanner manufacturer Thor3D has announced the launch of the latest version of its scan processing software – Calibry Nest.

Version 3.3 brings with it a whole host of upgrades and new features, such as new device support, faster texturizing times, and new scan manipulation functionality. Calibry Nest is available to download here for free.

The Calibry Nest program

Calibry Nest is designed to be the bridge between Thor3D’s scanners and the user’s personal computer, and comes pre-loaded on all of the company’s products. Before any scanning can take place, the user is also required to install the desktop version to ‘link’ the two devices. The embedded scanner version of the software launches on start-up, and facilitates the majority of the basic functions such as ‘Start’, ‘Stop’, ‘Save’, and ‘Power’.

Once a scan is complete, the data can be transferred over to the desktop version of the software where the model is processed and finalized. This desktop version can be operated in two modes: simple and advanced. Simple mode has only four main functions (Open, Start, Save, and Settings) and should be used if the user plans to exclusively scan one type of object – say, human beings. The settings only need to be configured once and all post-processing is automated. From the raw scan data, Calibry Nest produces a water-tight, full color 3D model that is ready for printing.

Advanced mode is really where the software shines, as the user is given access to the full spectrum of features and parameters. Using the plethora of editing tools, models can be lightened and darkened, aligned with other scans, and cleaned up to reduce noise. Unwanted geometries can be cut out altogether and holes can be plugged manually for reliability. Once the sharpness of the model is finalized and the scan markers are removed, it can be exported in one of four different formats – obj, stl, ply, and wrml.

What’s new in v3.3?

Perhaps the most noteworthy addition to Calibry Nest is the new device support for Thor3D’s latest 3D scanner, the Calibry Mini. The compact machine was announced earlier this year with plans to ship later this month, and is primarily intended for small-scale objects under 30cm in length.

When it comes to new features, the team has added a new ‘Curvature Selection’ tool which enables users to erase entire surfaces, such as unwanted tabletops, with a single click. The ‘Sections’ function has also received a new three-point model dissection system, allowing users to accurately break apart complex models into individual components. Once a section is generated, a base can be added automatically for 3D printing purposes.

A number of existing features and processes have also received significant upgrades. Model texturizing, which used to take ten minutes, can now be completed in two minutes. The ‘Cut on Frames’ feature, which makes modifications to the raw scan data and finalized model simultaneously, has also seen noticeable improvements in speed.

Finally, to tie it all together, the UI of the settings tab has been redesigned to simplify navigation. The rarely used tools have been moved to more descriptive panels, making the more common functions easier to find on the fly.

Software improvements in the 3D printing industry

Software developer VoxelDance recently launched the second iteration of its proprietary 3D printing data preparation software – VoxelDance Additive. With six months of user feedback and ongoing refinement behind it, version 2.0 features a number of major updates designed to make print preparation all the easier. It is compatible with a whole host of 3D printing technologies including SLA, DLP, SLS, and SLM, and is capable of precise STL file repairs and intelligent 2D/3D model nesting in the build chamber.

Elsewhere, engineering software developer CoreTechnologie recently added the STEP file format to version 1.4 of its 4D_Additive print preparation software. The ISO recognized ‘Standard for the Exchange of Product model data’ file type is designed to enable CAD file interchangeability between unrelated CAD systems, making the sharing of 3D models simpler.

The 4th annual 3D Printing Industry Awards are coming up in November 2020 and we need a trophy. To be in with a chance of winning a brand new Craftbot Flow IDEX XL 3D printer, enter the MyMiniFactory trophy design competition here. We’re happy to accept submissions until the 30th of September 2020.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter for the latest news in additive manufacturing. You can also stay connected by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Looking for a career in additive manufacturing? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows a base being added to a dissected section. Image via Thor3D.