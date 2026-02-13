Thingiverse Joins MyMiniFactory in Major 3D Printing Community Consolidation

MyMiniFactory, a curated 3D printing community where independent designers and brands sell digital models, has completed the full acquisition of Thingiverse from Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker.

The move brings over eight million users into MyMiniFactory’s ecosystem and incorporates Thingiverse into its SoulCrafted platform, which emphasizes human-created designs, curated collections, and sustainable monetization. This integration strengthens support, visibility, and income opportunities for creators while reinforcing a human-first approach in a landscape increasingly affected by AI-generated content.

“This is about what kind of internet and future we want,” said Romain Kidd, new CEO of Thingiverse. “AI-generated content is everywhere now and is a threat to the livelihoods of real creators everywhere. We know from launching SoulCrafted that there’s real demand for spaces where human work is valued and protected. Thingiverse will be one of those spaces.”

Thingiverse will now operate alongside MyMiniFactory’s existing ecosystem, including YouMagine and the SoulCrafted Slicer.

MyMiniFactory has acquired Thingiverse. Image MyMiniFactory.

A Creator-Centric Business Model

MyMiniFactory describes the acquisition as an extension of its long-standing creator-first approach. Over the past decade, the company says it has demonstrated that independent designers can build sustainable businesses through direct support from nearly one million paying customers on the platform.

The company points to previous initiatives as examples of this strategy in action. After acquiring YouMagine in 2024, the repository evolved into a more specialized technical community where RC creators have reportedly developed income streams. Meanwhile, Scan the World, an open, community-driven digital museum project, has enabled volunteers to preserve and share thousands of cultural artifacts through 3D scanning and printable files.

“We’re not promising something new,” said Rees Calder, new CMO of Thingiverse. “We’re applying what already works. Treat creators as partners. Give them real tools to build sustainable audiences and income.That’s it.”

Platform Direction and Community Engagement

According to MyMiniFactory, Thingiverse’s open-sharing culture will remain intact, while new monetization pathways and policies are introduced to support creator sustainability and prioritize human-generated designs over automated or non-printable content. The company also aims to strengthen the platform’s usefulness for both professional engineers and hobbyists.

Recognizing past concerns within the community, the new leadership has pledged to involve users in shaping the platform’s roadmap. A live Q&A session scheduled for February 17 at 5 p.m. UTC will invite direct feedback, and users are encouraged to share ideas through official Thingiverse discussion channels. “Thingiverse belongs to the people who use it,” said Kidd. “We want them involved in what happens next.”

Platform Ecosystem Acquisitions Are Accelerating

Instead of expanding through hardware or materials alone, companies are now also acquiring established platforms, user ecosystems, and software tools to enhance engagement, content distribution, and creator support across the digital manufacturing value chain.

One comparable example is Shapeways’ acquisition of a majority stake in the file-sharing platform Thangs, aimed at rebuilding its infrastructure and creating a unified ecosystem connecting design discovery, monetization, and manufacturing. The deal sought to create a “seamless ecosystem that spans the full 3D creation value chain,” while expanding revenue opportunities for creators through print-on-demand production.

Similarly, Stratasys’ acquisition of GrabCAD brought an established engineering collaboration community and cloud workflow platform into its ecosystem, giving the company immediate access to users and tools that would have taken years to develop internally.

