The Future of Patient-Centric Manufacturing: AMA: Healthcare 2025

Additive manufacturing is redefining what’s possible in medicine, from custom implants and bioprinted tissues to agile hospital production networks. As healthcare systems face pressure to do more with less, 3D printing is emerging not just as a tool for innovation, but as an infrastructure for resilience.

Our online event AMA: Healthcare 2025 brings together the people shaping this transformation. This year’s speakers represent the full spectrum of progress, from material science and design simulation to regulatory standards and clinical translation.

EOS North America’s Dave Krzeminski explores how polymer AM is moving from prototype to production in regulated environments. Incus CEO Gerald Mitteramskogler and MetShape’s Lucas Vogel reveal how lithography-based metal manufacturing is maturing into serial production. GenMat founder Sajjad Raeisi showcases how generative design is reshaping orthopedic implants, while PolyUnity Tech’s Stephen Ryan demonstrates how hospitals are turning 3D printing into an agile problem-solving platform.

Beyond the clinical frontier, Lynxter’s Thomas Batigne and Graphy Inc.’s Joseph Lee highlight the rise of multi-material and AI-driven dental applications, while Newcastle University’s Dr. Priscila Melo and UMC Utrecht’s Oksana Dudaryeva push the boundaries of bioprinting and regenerative materials.

With contributions from AM Research’s Scott Dunham, Invent Medical’s Jan Rosicky, Harvard’s Dr. Ali Kiapour, and Glidewell’s Ankush Venkatesh, this edition captures the energy of a field converging on scale, personalization, and clinical trust.

Join us for AMA: Healthcare 2025 on October 15th, where research meets production, and the future of patient care takes shape, layer by layer.

Dave Krzeminski, PhD, Business Development Manager – Polymers, EOS North America

Dave serves as a Business Development Manager for the Polymers Division of EOS North America’s Additive Minds team. He engages with professionals across various markets and develops applications for industrial 3D printing, ultimately helping clients bring each project from prototype to production.

Dave has more than a decade of experience in additive manufacturing, along with prior engineering roles in medical devices, sporting goods, and military headgear. He earned undergraduate degrees in Materials Science and Biomedical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as a doctoral degree in Sports and High-Performance Materials from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Gerald Mitteramskogler, CEO, Incus GmbH

Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler is the CEO and founder of Incus GmbH in Vienna. After earning his PhD in Mechanical Engineering at TU Vienna, he worked at Lithoz GmbH, where he contributed to research projects in additive manufacturing. Building on this experience, he founded Incus in 2019 to develop and industrialize Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM). Under his leadership, the company has grown into a recognized technology provider, advancing metal 3D printing from research to industrial production.

Lucas Vogel, Managing Director, MetShape

Lucas Vogel holds a degree in Materials Science from TU Dresden and earned his PhD in collaboration with Pforzheim University, specializing in LMM technology for NiTi-alloys. He joined MetShape in 2023 as Head of R&D and, since March 2025, has been leading the company as its Managing Director.

Sajjad Raeisi, Founder and CEO, GenMat LLC

Dr. Sajjad Raeisi is Founder and CEO of GenMat LLC, where he leads development of Ossevo™ — a generative design platform for patient-specific orthopedic implants. His work focuses on simulation-driven design and additive manufacturing to improve implant performance, manufacturability, and clinical adoption.

Stephen Ryan, Co-Founder/Chief Medical Officer, PolyUnity Tech Inc.

Stephen Ryan is a physician entrepreneur with a keen interest in innovation. He has experience as a MedTech Founder, Medical Director, Chief Medical Officer, Board Member and public speaker.

During medical school, he founded MUN Med 3D, Atlantic Canada’s first biomedical 3D printing lab. This initiative focused on identifying practical use cases for 3D Printing in healthcare, ranging from distributive manufacturing to customized clinical applications. In order to grow the initiative and apply the lessons learned from research, he co-founded PolyUnity Tech Inc. The company aims to empower healthcare organizations to solve problems efficiently through the use of 3D Printing as an agile manufacturing tool.

Scott Dunham, EVP, AM Research

Scott Dunham is EVP at AM Research. He has authored dozens of in-depth market research studies on various aspects of the 3D printing industry, giving him one of the widest perspectives on the technology in the world. He has spoken at many prestigious events and is regularly consulted and cited by industry leading companies

With more than a decade in technology based market research, eight devoted to 3D printing, Scott brought to AM Research expertise in identifying opportunities in the 3D printing industry and years of research experience in the areas of advanced manufacturing and 3D printing.

Scott holds a BA in Marketing & Research from the University of Kentucky’s Gatton School of Business and Economics.

Priscila Melo, Lecturer, Newcastle University

Dr. Priscila Melo is a Lecturer in Bioengineering at Newcastle University (U.K.), specializing in biomaterials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine. Her research, leveraging her PhD in Additive Manufacturing, includes developing new bioinks and injectables, and using Bioprinting technologies like extrusion printing and volumetric light projection to create 3D tissue models and tissue regeneration platforms. She also explores antimicrobial substances from plant-based compounds and bacterial by-products for treating chronic wounds, combining them with nanoparticles and electrospun substrates.



Dr. Melo’s work has led to multiple publications, two patents (in progress), and the founding of JetBio, a company focused on the exploitation of the Reactive Jet Impingement (ReJI) technology, developed at Newcastle University. As an early-career researcher, she co-leads the Tissue Engineering Laboratory and the Makerspace at Newcastle University.

Thomas Batigne, CEO, Lynxter

Thomas Batigne (Toulouse, 1994) is a French engineer-entrepreneur blending art and mechanics. After Dyol System (2012) and PluriFAB (2013), he deployed additive manufacturing for Latécoère at Airbus Hamburg (2016), then co-founded Bayonne-based Lynxter with ENIT peers. The S600D pioneered modular, multi-material printers; the S300X LIQ (2021) made Lynxter a leader in technical elastomer 3D printing. Backed by €1.5M (2019) and €4M (2023), Lynxter has 35 staff, 22 resellers, and two-thirds of revenue abroad; partnerships include 3Deus Dynamics and MB Therapeutics. A France 2030 triple laureate, Batigne champions sober, sovereign industry.

Oksana Dudaryeva, Postdoctoral Researcher, UMC Utrecht

Oksana Dudaryeva is a researcher specializing in material engineering. She has a broad international research experience from the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the USA, earning her BSc and MSc at Eindhoven University of Technology and completing her PhD at ETH Zurich. Her research focuses on fabrication of single-cell encapsulation platforms, skin tissue engineering, dynamic biomaterials, macroporous materials created by liquid–liquid phase separation, and bioprinting.

Maël Duportal, Additive Manufacturing and CAD Engineer, M3DPrint

Passionate about additive manufacturing, Maël is currently working full-time as a CAD and additive manufacturing R&D engineer for M3DPrint. He is responsible for developing and designing new anatomical, educational, demonstrative, and technical models, produced using PolyJet, FDM, Metal, and SLA technologies.

Jan Rosicky, Co-Founder, Invent Medical

Co-Founder and Chief of Business Development at Invent Medical. Forbes Under30. Responsible for global expansion, strategic partnerships, and sales in 40+ countries.

Ali Kiapour, Director of Biomechanics Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Dr. Kiapour has over a decade of research and professional experience in spine, joint, and extremity biomechanics, as well as in 3D printing technologies for orthopedic applications. He designed the first FDA-approved 3D-printed spine implant in the United States and has developed multiple experimentally validated computational models to evaluate orthopedic implants. His expertise spans computational modeling, simulation, and device design. Dr. Kiapour has been recognized with prestigious awards from leading orthopedic and biomechanics research societies and serves as a member of the ASME/FDA committee responsible for developing standards in computational modeling of medical devices.

Joseph Lee, Director of Special Projects / AI / Automation, Graphy Inc.

Joseph Lee, MBA, CDT is Director of Special Projects / AI & Automation at Graphy Inc. in Seoul. With 15+ years in dental technology and global R&D leadership, he has driven innovation in advanced materials, automation, and AI. A Wharton MBA, he bridges clinical excellence and industrial scalability in next-generation orthodontics.

Matthew Shomper, Principal Engineer, Not a Robot Engineering

Matthew is a visionary leader in the computational design of advanced 3D-printed medical implants, with 15 years of experience in engineering, research, and innovation. As an inventor, creator, and passionate leader, he has been a part of founding businesses focused on AM and is an internationally recognized speaker on biomimicry, computational modeling, and additive manufacturing – lecturing at conferences and prestigious universities, including MIT and Harvard. Matthew’s work is driven by his passion for exploring the macro and micro of biological forms, turning algorithms into functional structures for physical devices. He has pioneered the idea of a “biologically advantageous implant,” and has also spearheaded multiple public initiatives to synthesize biological structures as computational models for use in engineered products. He is currently the founder and principal consultant of Not a Robot Engineering, a co-founder of LatticeRobot, and involved in several other stealth startups.

Rand Kittani, Healthcare professional/Senior Medical Student, Carle Illinois College of Medicine

Rand Kittani is a fourth-year medical student at Carle Illinois College of Medicine. Kittani came to CI MED after a professional career in the health care industry and entrepreneurship. She is president and founder of CIM3D: 3D Printing for Medicine, providing capabilities in the medical school. Her medical interests include patient empowerment and the intersection of technology, engineering, and empathetic medical science.

Ankush Venkatesh, Intrapreneur, Additive Manufacturing, Glidewell

Ankush Venkatesh is the Intrapreneur, Additive Manufacturing at Glidewell Dental Laboratories. In addition to writing for publications such as Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Ankush has also been speaker at the largest 3D printing events in the world including Formnext, Rapid+ TCT, and Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS). He also serves on the ADA’s (American Dental Association) Consensus Bodies for standards of additive manufacturing in dental applications.

At Glidewell, Ankush is heavily involved in new product development, streamline additive manufacturing workflows, business strategy, and commercializing digital manufacturing technologies.

With a background in Mechanical Engineering, he has also been a management consultant for organizations adopting digital technologies as part of their transformations with Industry 4.0 technologies like additive manufacturing, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), artificial intelligence/machine learning and digital twins.

