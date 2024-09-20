The 3D Printing News that shaped the week

Did you miss any of the major 3D printing news items this week? Our weekly round-up of the most important news from the past seven days includes insights into the Stratasys vs Bambu Lab patent case, security restrictions on metal additive manufacturing, SpaceX, a boost for medical device manufacture, and details of a new 3D printing technology.

U.S export controls on metal 3D printing

The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced new export controls on 3D printing technologies, specifically metal additive manufacturing, to counter-terrorism threats and protect national security. These controls, part of a broader regulatory update, restrict exports to countries like China and Russia while permitting exports to U.S. allies. The rule also includes limitations on technologies including quantum computing and advanced semiconductor production.

This move reflects a global trend of tightening export regulations on advanced technologies amid rising geopolitical tensions. By restricting access to these innovations, the U.S. aims to safeguard sensitive industries and maintain a competitive edge in critical sectors like defense and aerospace. These measures could reshape supply chains and affect international collaboration. Supply chain security is increasingly seen as a defense concern. As previously reported, the UK government announced an expansion of export controls, including restrictions on laser-based 3D printing, in March 2024.

Medical device production hits new high

Amnovis, a Belgium-based company specializing in additive manufacturing, has successfully delivered over 50,000 titanium 3D printed medical implants since 2021. By utilizing a heat-treatment-free process, they have significantly reduced time to market and manufacturing costs for spinal, orthopedic, and craniomaxillofacial (CMF) implants. Customers such as Privelop-spine have lauded this process for its precision and efficiency, enhancing outcomes for surgeons and distributors alike.

This achievement highlights the growing importance of 3D printing in the medical sector, particularly for customizable and cost-effective implant solutions. Amnovis’ innovations in titanium 3D printing are part of a broader trend toward personalized medical devices, where additive manufacturing offers both speed and flexibility. This advancement could further accelerate the adoption of 3D printing technologies in healthcare, improving patient outcomes and expanding the scope of what is possible in medical device production.

DeSimone develops new 3D printing technology

Joseph DeSimone, co-founder of Carbon, has co-developed a new 3D printing process called injection CLIP (iCLIP) for creating high-resolution microfluidic devices. This method avoids resin over-curing in negative spaces, allowing for more precise printing of small channels and voids, which is crucial for biomedical applications like microneedle patches and vascular systems. The technology has been patented and will be used by a new company, PinPrint, for drug and vaccine delivery.

This research by an important industry figure highlights the potential of 3D printing in medical applications, particularly for producing intricate, high-performance devices. It reflects a broader trend of advancing additive manufacturing techniques to meet the growing demand for customized and precision-engineered medical products.

SpaceX licenses Velo3D metal additive technology

SpaceX has signed a deal worth $5 million with Velo3D to license its advanced metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology, building on previous contracts between the companies. Velo3D’s Sapphire 3D printers, known for their non-contact recoating capabilities, will support SpaceX’s use of 3D printing in rocket production, including the Raptor engines. The deal has an additional $3 million for related engineering services. It highlights the continued importance of 3D printing in the aerospace industry, particularly for companies like SpaceX that rely on high-performance materials.

Industry insiders remain divided on whether the deal represents a turning point for the beleaguered Velo. On one side, the transaction can be seen an additional endorsement by a key private space venture. Conversely, the deal could be seen as SpaceX protecting its tech stack should Velo3D become insolvent. Specifically, the agreement includes terms related to bankruptcy and insolvency.

A spokesperson from Velo3D said, “Velo3D has been undergoing some big, impactful changes, which of course leads to rumors in our tight-knit industry. It’s totally understandable, as the entire metal AM industry has been shifting from rapid-paced to steady, sustainable growth. The changes we’ve made have been to ensure the long-term success of the company, however it’s understandable that our ongoing strategic review, with some layoffs/attrition, and the announcement about us moving to the OTC Markets exchange could cause rumors.”

Experts caution against risk to 3D printing sector

Stratasys has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Bambu Lab, accusing the company of violating ten of its 3D printing patents. This has sparked significant debate within the 3D printing community, particularly regarding the impact on innovation and open-source technologies. Experts worry that the lawsuits could slow technological progress and increase costs for consumers. While some support Stratasys’ stance, others argue the lawsuits hinder creativity and innovation, especially as Bambu Lab offers affordable alternatives in the desktop 3D printing market.

This lawsuit could signal a broader trend of legal battles over intellectual property in the 3D printing industry. As market competition intensifies, established companies may increasingly use patents to protect their market share, potentially stifling innovation and creating barriers for new entrants. According to one interviewee, the outcome of this case could shape future patent enforcement and affect the accessibility and development of 3D printing technologies globally.

