Texas A&M Secures DARPA Funding to Accelerate AM Certification to Just Three Days

Texas A&M University, a Public Research Institution, has secured $1.6 million in funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a new system that accelerates the assessment of quality and durability in 3D printed parts. As part of DARPA’s SURGE program, grantees are challenged to reduce evaluation times from 18 months to just three days, while simplifying the process to run on a standard laptop. This initiative aims to facilitate wider adoption of additive manufacturing within the Department of Defense and is expected to save millions of dollars.

“This is an exciting moment for the additive manufacturing field, a community that increasingly recognizes the urgent need to accelerate the qualification of 3D printed parts,” said Dr. Mosen Taheri Andani, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Texas A&M. “By integrating in-situ data with the underlying microstructural features formed during printing, the program will bridge expertise in process monitoring, microstructure characterization, and property evaluation – paving the way for faster, more reliable deployment of additive-manufactured parts.”

Dr. Ibrahim Karaman, Dr. Alaa Elwany, Dr. Mohsen Taheri Andani and Dr. Raymundo Arroyave. Photo via Texas A&M Engineering.

The Challenge and the Team

Predicting the lifespan or failure point of a single 3D printed part currently requires about 18 months of extensive computation. Unlike traditional manufacturing, where evaluation relies heavily on machines and processes, each 3D printed part contains unique microscopic defects that impact durability. These unavoidable variations make certification complex, costly, and time-consuming.

To address this challenge, four researchers from Texas A&M University have decided to collaborate. The team includes Dr. Mosen Taheri Andani, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering; Dr. Raymundo Arróyave, Chevron Professor II of Materials Science and Engineering; Dr. Aala Elwany, Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering; and Dr. Ibrahim Karaman, Chevron Professor and Chair of the Materials Science and Engineering Department.

“Accelerating the certification of metal additive manufacturing parts is extremely challenging. Our team is proud to contribute to this effort and help solve a challenge vital to advancing national capabilities,” said Dr. Taheri Andani.

This award is part of a larger $10.3 million, four-year collaborative grant shared with partners from the University of Michigan, Auburn University, University of California San Diego, ASTM International, and industry players Addiguru and AlphaStar. Funding for this research is managed by the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES).

Innovative Solutions: Sensors, AI, and Collaboration

During the initial two-year phase of the grant, the Texas A&M team will partner with Addiguru to develop a sensor package that can be integrated directly into commercial additive manufacturing platforms. This system will monitor the printing process in real time by capturing data from multiple sensor modalities. Once perfected, the team will create an AI-powered, high-resolution defect detection system capable of interpreting, fusing, and analyzing data from diverse sensor sources.

Dr. Mohsen Taheri Andani showing a test sample. Photo via Texas A&M Engineering

Simultaneously, Texas A&M will coordinate with the University of Michigan, AlphaSTAR, and ASTM International to accelerate prediction of microstructural features generated during the additive manufacturing process.

“This DARPA project is particularly exciting for us because it represents a unique opportunity to address one of the most critical challenges facing the field today,” said Dr. Ibrahim Karaman. “We are confident that this work will have a transformative impact on industry and help unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing at scale.”

3D Printing Compliance

Additive manufacturing certification is essential to ensuring part quality, safety and interoperability. In 2024, the Pennsylvania-based organization’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) launched the Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee (AMCC). The founding committee of 23 members, including major companies like Ford, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and Lockheed Martin, seeks to establish standardized audit criteria for evaluating AM supply chain reliability. The committee works to develop audit standards that align with international benchmarks and proven industry methods.

Elsewhere, the Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO America) previously partnered with aerospace manufacturers Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell, and GE. This collaboration sought to simplify the onboarding process for small 3D printing vendors. Executed through America Makes, it has worked to establish a common additive manufacturing qualification template. Aerospace manufacturers traditionally use distinct processors for onboarding suppliers, ensuring production criteria. ASTRO America aims to standardize the qualification process, lowering the barrier of entry for 3D printing by reducing complexity for small businesses.

Take the 3DPI Reader Survey — shape the future of AM reporting in under 5 minutes.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Dr. Ibrahim Karaman, Dr. Alaa Elwany, Dr. Mohsen Taheri Andani and Dr. Raymundo Arroyave. Photo via Texas A&M Engineering.