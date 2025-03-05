Tethon 3D Advances Ceramic AM Capabilities with TA&T Acquisition

Tethon 3D, a U.S ceramic 3D printer manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of Technology Assessment and Transfer (TA&T), a materials specialist and subsidiary of Sintx Technologies. This strategic move is set to bolster Tethon’s manufacturing capabilities, expand its resin portfolio, and enhance its global market share.

Founded in 2014 in Omaha, Nebraska, Tethon 3D develops photopolymer 3D printing resins for materials such as zirconia, alumina, and bio-inks. It has also collaborated with Carima, a South Korean 3D printer manufacturer, bringing the Gazelle printer to market while also developing the Bison DLP bioprinter.



Sintx is known for its expertise in silicon nitride ceramics (Si₃N₄) a high-performance material that is typically difficult to manufacture and process. Following the acquisition Sintx will focus on silicon nitride medical devices.

The acquisition of TA&T marks a significant step in Tethon’s growth strategy, as the company is now able to produce their own resins, as well as debind and sinter in-house, positioning it as a stronger competitor in the ceramic additive manufacturing sector.

Trent Allen, CEO of Tethon 3D, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, “Together, as the U.S. leaders in ceramic additive manufacturing, we will continue our domestic and global growth, while continuing to innovate our resin portfolios and ensuring our materials are compatible with more hardware platforms than ever before.”

“With the resources and expertise of Tethon, we are well positioned to scale and enhance our impact in ways we couldn’t before. We are excited about this next phase of growth”, said TA&T President Ann Kutsch.

The Bison Bio 3D printer from Tethon 3D. Image via Tethon 3D.

3D Printing with Advanced Ceramics



Since 1983, TA&T has sold advanced ceramic coatings and composites to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and medical sectors. For example, in 2013 they designed and manufactured ceramic heater bodies that were central to the Sample Analysis on Mars (SAM) instrument suite aboard the Curiosity Rover. Manufactured via Ceramic Stereolithography, these heaters withstand temperatures in excess of 1,500⁰F.

TA&T has developed several Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) fabrication approaches, utilizing Chemical Vapor Infiltration (CVI) and Polymer Infiltration and Pyrolysis (PIP). CMCs are highly attractive for engineering applications requiring lightweight materials with exceptional strength-to-weight ratios, oxidation resistance, and high-temperature capability. Requiring precise control over parameters such as porosity and directional matrix growth. The fabrication process is complex, involving advanced technologies such as CMC powders, sophisticated metrology equipment, and mathematical analysis to ensure that the desired material properties are achieved.

Advances in Ceramic Additive Manufacturing

Ceramic additive manufacturing is becoming more complex as it incorporates increasingly sophisticated processes for the production of high-performance ceramic components. For instance, D3-AM has introduced its Micro-Particle Jetting (MPJ) 3D printing technology, which addresses limitations associated with traditional inkjet systems by enabling the processing of water-based ceramic slurries containing coarse and abrasive particles up to 62 µm in diameter. This advancement facilitates the fabrication of complex ceramic structures with improved properties. At Formnext 2023, D3-AM showcased components developed from alumina and sintered silicon carbide (SSiC), demonstrating the technology’s capability to produce high-performance ceramic parts.

Separately, researchers at Jiangnan University have introduced a novel technique for 3D printing complex support-free ceramic structures. This method combines direct ink writing (DIW) with near-infrared (NIR) light-induced up-conversion particle-assisted photopolymerization, enabling in-situ curing of ceramic filaments ranging from 0.41 mm to 3.50 mm in diameter. The process involves extruding a ceramic slurry under pressure and immediately solidifying it using a 980 nm NIR laser, allowing for the creation of intricate ceramic structures that can be freely stretched in space without support.

Future Outlook for TA&T Post-Acquisition

Earlier this year, Tethon 3D partnered with CONCR3DE to develop ceramic materials for binder jet 3D printing. These strategic collaborations and acquisitions underscore Tethon’s commitment to advancing ceramic additive manufacturing and meeting the growing demand for specialized 3D printing solutions across industries such as aerospace, automotive, biomedical, and architecture.

Featured image shows a 3D printed ceramic brick. Photo via Tethon 3D.