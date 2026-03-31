Tethon 3D acquires materials IP portfolio to broaden advanced ceramics capabilities

Tethon 3D, a US-based advanced materials and manufacturing company focused on high-performance ceramic materials, has acquired a portfolio of intellectual property assets from 3DFortify to expand its capabilities in advanced materials and technical ceramics. Announced today, the deal covers patents and enabling technologies originally developed by Fortify, a venture-backed materials company known for high-performance composite and dielectric materials. The acquisition adds technologies tied to anisotropic composite structures and advanced material processing methods.

Those technologies support high-performance RF, microwave, and mmWave components. They also enable the precision fabrication of dielectric structures used in radar systems, satellite communications, advanced electronics, and next-generation wireless infrastructure. The deal extends Tethon’s materials platform into applications where dielectric performance and processing precision matter.

Tethon 3D Bison on Fortify Build Plate. Photo via Tethon 3D.

“This acquisition is part of a broader strategy to build the leading advanced materials platform in our industry,” said Trent Allen, CEO of Tethon 3D. “We are focused on identifying and integrating technologies that enhance our ability to develop and scale high-performance ceramic materials for real production environments.” Allen also pointed to an earlier relationship between the two groups, which had previously collaborated as industry partners exploring advanced materials and next-generation manufacturing technologies.

“Fortify developed compelling technologies around high-performance composite materials,” Allen added. “Having collaborated with their team previously, we see significant opportunity to build on this work and integrate these innovations into Tethon’s advanced technical ceramics capabilities.” The acquired portfolio centers on composite and dielectric technologies that can feed into Tethon’s broader ceramics and advanced materials work.

A 3D printed ceramic GRIN lens printed on the FLUX CORE printer with High Purity Alumina (99.8%) (HP-A 98) resin. Photo via Tethon 3D.

Tethon operates alongside its wholly owned subsidiary Technology Assessment & Transfer, with capabilities including additive manufacturing, CVI, pressing, and advanced materials processing across aerospace, energy, defense, healthcare, and industrial markets.

Company representatives are scheduled to appear this spring at Ceramitec in Munich at Booth A6.232 and at AeroDef RAPID + TCT in Boston at Booth 2311.

Materials IP acquisitions reflect a push to expand process and application coverage

Recent moves across additive manufacturing show that materials assets are being used to expand application coverage, not just broaden catalog size. Stratasys, a 3D printer manufacturer, recently acquired assets from Forward AM, a BASF spin-off focused on additive manufacturing materials. That transaction strengthened Stratasys’ position in SAF and DLP by adding materials know-how tied to established printing platforms. Forward AM continued operating as a distinct materials brand under Mass Additive Manufacturing GmbH, suggesting the technical value of formulation expertise and process compatibility can outweigh the need for full business integration. Tethon’s purchase points to the same logic: acquiring targeted IP can extend a company’s technical range faster than building every material capability internally.

A similar acquisition came earlier when Stratasys finalized its purchase of Covestro AG’s additive manufacturing materials business in 2023. That deal added about 60 additive manufacturing materials, research and development facilities, global sales teams, and a substantial intellectual property portfolio that included patents and pending patents. It also expanded Stratasys’ reach across stereolithography, P3/DLP, powder bed fusion, and SAF, while complementing the company’s existing PolyJet and FDM technologies. Seen alongside Tethon’s move, the Covestro deal reinforces the same pattern: materials acquisitions are being used to add process knowledge, application access, and intellectual property that would take longer to assemble internally.



Formwork being 3D printed. Image via Forward AM.

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Featured photo shows A 3D printed ceramic GRIN lens printed on the FLUX CORE printer with High Purity Alumina (99.8%) (HP-A 98) resin. Photo via Tethon 3D.