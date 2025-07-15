Tessella Biosciences develops new bioink to 3D print realistic lung tissue

Want to speak at AMA: Energy 2025 or AMA: Automotive & Mobility 2025? Submit your application now!

Canada-based McMaster University-spinout Tessella Biosciences has developed a new bioink that allows scientists to 3D print soft lung tissue capable of expanding and contracting like real lungs.

Designed to remain stable at body temperature, the material enables more accurate in vitro models for studying respiratory diseases and testing potential treatments. Unlike many existing bioinks which require cold conditions and often lose their shape after printing, Tessella’s formulation produces flexible, stretchable structures in under an hour and holds its form at physiological temperatures.

The McMaster spinout was founded in 2024 by Jeremy Hirota, Associate Professor of Medicine, Professor Jose Moran-Mirabal from the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, and David Gonzalez Martinez, a Vanier Scholar and PhD student.

“Lungs breathe. They open and close with every breath we take,” said Hirota. “It doesn’t take a scientist to understand that this hard plastic is not what your lungs are.”

Bioprinting lung tissue models

Despite major advances in biomedical research, many labs still rely on stiff plastic culture systems that do not reflect how lungs behave during breathing. That disconnect became the starting point for Tessella, when Hirota set out to find a more realistic way to study conditions like COPD and pulmonary fibrosis.

To address that disconnect, the team developed a material that could stretch, compress, and retain its form, offering researchers a more realistic environment for observing how cells behave and respond to treatment.

The bioink was designed to work with standard lab equipment. According to Moran-Mirabal, it does not require specialized bioprinters, making it accessible to a wider range of research teams without significant infrastructure upgrades.

Additionally, the project received early support from McMaster University. Moran-Mirabal was awarded a Professor Entrepreneurship Fellowship, with $125,000 in combined funding from the Faculty of Science, the Provost’s Office, and the McMaster Entrepreneurship Academy.

With the core platform in place, the team is now exploring broader applications, including printable skin grafts and tissue patches for localized repair. While full organ bioprinting remains a long-term goal, Tessella is currently focused on near-term uses in regenerative medicine and disease modeling.

A graduate student, (left) watches Tessella Biosciences co-founders David Gonzalez Martinez, (centre) and Jose Moran-Mirabal, (right) working with their new bioink, which can be used to print flexible, stable 3D structures at body temperature. Photo via Georgia Kirkos, McMaster University.

Toward more responsive lung models

The McMaster-spinout isn’t the only one advancing the development of realistic lung tissue models. Last year, biotechnology research company Frontier Bio reported progress in developing lab-grown lung tissue by combining bioprinting with the self-organizing properties of stem cells. Using a mix of lung cells and biomaterials, the company guided stem cells to form bronchioles, alveolar sacs, and beating cilia that are key lung structures.

The engineered tissue produced mucus and surfactant, replicating critical lung functions. Aimed at replacing unreliable animal models, the technology may improve drug testing for diseases like COPD and COVID-19. It also holds long-term potential for lung transplants and adapting similar methods for other organs, according to the company.

That same year, researchers at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) created lifelike 3D printed heart and lung models that simulate functions such as bleeding, beating, and breathing to support transplant surgery training.

Based on 3D scans of real human organs, the models replicate the feel and movement of actual tissue, giving medical professionals a safe way to practice procedures and refine their skills. Supported by funding from the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association, the models are already in use by both British military and civilian hospitals in the UK. Their reusability and lower cost offer an accessible training solution for healthcare institutions.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a graduate student, (left) watches Tessella Biosciences co-founders David Gonzalez Martinez, (centre) and Jose Moran-Mirabal, (right) working with their new bioink, which can be used to print flexible, stable 3D structures at body temperature. Photo via Georgia Kirkos, McMaster University.