Terrorism Expert Warning on New Simplified 3D Printed Gun and Manifesto

The Urutau has created a paradigm shift in the 3D printed firearm landscape, according to a new report from the Global Network on Extremism & Technology (GNET).

I spoke with co-author Dr. Yannick Veilleux-Lepage to learn more about the significance of this homemade weapon. In the GNET article, he and fellow global security expert Zoltán Füredi argue that the design significantly lowers the barrier of entry to 3D printed guns.

Developed by a Brazil-based designer with the pseudonym “Zé Carioca,” the Urutau, which translates to “Ghost Bird” in the Indigenous Tupi-Guarani language, can be built without conventional gun parts. This, along with a simplified design, reportedly makes it easier and cheaper to assemble than other options, like the popular FGC-9.

Veilleux-Lepage argues that the Urutau’s well-designed build guide “sets a new benchmark” for 3D printed gun instructions, allowing virtually anyone to print and assemble the deadly device. The document claims the Urutau can be made in under a week, and recommends 3D printer models such as the Creality Ender 3 and CoreXY systems from Bambu Lab. Detailed operational security advice also informs users on how to avoid detection when subverting gun control laws.

While the global terrorism analyst couldn’t speak to Zé Carioca’s exact motivations, he suggested that financial gain, prestige, and ideological beliefs may serve as incentives. The latter is reflected in the Urutau’s detailed 9-page manifesto. The document, titled ‘The New Second Amendment,’ calls access to firearms a fundamental human right that should be globally recognized.

In one promotional video, the gun’s designer spliced ominous quotes from former KGB propagandist Yuri Bezmenov with on-screen text asserting “they want to control you” and “do not make peace with evil.” Füredi and Veilleux-Lepage suggest that this rhetoric reflects the inherent anti-authoritarian ideology connected to the weapon’s distribution.

Render of the Urutau. Image via the Global Network on Extremism & Technology.

Making 3D printed guns more accessible

Development of the Urutau lasted from 2019 until August 2024, when it was released on the open-source video hosting platform Odysee. The gun’s design seeks to address the cost, complexity, and material sourcing barriers that often limit access to 3D printed firearms.

Notably, it is entirely composed of unregulated, non-gun components that can be legally purchased around the world, removing material constraints that have hampered previous designs. Overall, 41 3D printed pieces are required to assemble the Uturau. 8 optional pieces for the front and rear sights can also be added.

The device’s bolt is pinned and glued using square or rectangular bars. This removes the need to weld and drill precision metal components, a participantly error-prone stage when constructing the FGC-9. Additionally, its fully 3D printed fire control group negates the need for AR-15 trigger components. Additive manufacturing has also allowed the firing pin channel to be shortened, further simplifying the construction process while the need for metal drilling is minimized.

Füredi and Veilleux-Lepage note that the only regulated materials required to produce the firearm are the thick-wall hydraulic pipe for the barrel and also the ammunition. By minimizing the amount of regulated materials, the Urutau significantly reduces the legal risks associated with its production in restricted jurisdictions.

The authors argued that the production process could be seamlessly scaled up with additional 3D printers, skilled volunteers, and employees. This could enable criminal organizations or insurgent groups to manufacture the devices on a larger scale.

Veilleux-Lepage observed that terrorists constantly seek innovative ways to overcome obstacles, often by leveraging new technological advancements. He emphasized that increasingly accessible 3D printed firearms, such as the Urutau, create new opportunities that violent actors can exploit. For instance, the Assistant Professor pointed to a 25-year-old Swedish white nationalist who was arrested in 2021 while planning a terrorist attack. In addition to explosive devices, police discovered a ZBC-21 firearm, a beta version of the Urutau, highlighting “the potential risks posed by these emerging technologies.”

Dr. Yannick Veilleux-Lepage. Photo via Dr. Yannick Veilleux-Lepage.

A “new benchmark” for 3D printed firearm instructions

The Urutau’s 105-page build guide is a critical factor in its accessibility. The document provides detailed instructions on how to successfully 3D print each part, along with extensive detail on the 99 steps required to assemble the firearm. Information on how to construct the 30-round magazine is also outlined, aided by technical line drawings.

Comprehensive details on equipment requirements are included, along with a list of necessary materials. Readers are warned that while several items have “many plausible, legal uses,” their purchase could raise alarms with the authorities.

This well-designed resource stands out in the 3D printed firearms community. Füredi and Veilleux-Lepage contrast it with the unsophisticated, stripped-down documents of the 3D printed Not-a-Glock hybrid handgun, which were reportedly riddled with spelling mistakes.

Also included in the 392 MB zip file drop are two documents dedicated to operational security. These provide warnings over legal implications and advice on how makers can cover their tracks. The first highlights the importance of discretion to avoid incrimination. It encourages makers to engage in legal activities like DIY projects, Airsoft, or paintball sports to provide plausible deniability for their gun-making activities. Tips on how to handle 3D printed parts and firearm components, obfuscate DNA and fingerprints, and dispose of incriminating documents are also provided.

Secondly, a file titled “John Smith Practices Good OpSec!” serves as an operational security guide, providing strategies to avoid legal scrutiny. The document, written in the style of a children’s fairy-tale story, offers advice on how to make “potentially concerning purchases” in legally restrictive locations. It outlines principles such as concealing physical evidence, maintaining operational silence, and avoiding suspicion.

An excerpt from “John Smith Practices Good OpSec!.” Image via Internet Archive.

3D printed guns and the “New Second Amendment”

In a previous interview with 3D Printing Industry, Veilleux-Lepage argued that ideological motivations often drive the adoption of additively manufactured guns. He explained that 3D printed firearms appeal to right-wing extremists who wish to “seize the means of political violence.”

The Urutau’s 9-page manifesto certainly reflects this ideological connection. It outlines the philosophy and goals behind homemade firearms, outlining critical design objectives and their importance for spreading global adoption.

According to the document, the right to keep and bear arms should not be restricted in any region or territory. It also argues that the freedoms enjoyed in the US are not guaranteed, especially given the potential for changes to domestic gun laws.

The manifesto’s authors stress that no government, especially during times of turmoil, would uphold the rights of individuals to own guns. Therefore, they emphasize the importance of homemade firearms that are “practical, difficult for governments to prohibit, and comparable to professionally made weapons.”

To advance the “New Second Amendment,” readers are encouraged to actively create, test, and improve their own privately made guns. To ensure unrestricted global access, the importance of free and open-source principles is also expressed. Technological advancements in privately made firearms are presented as key to undermining regulations. These continuous advancements complicate efforts by governments and law enforcement to mitigate their unregulated proliferation.

Veilleux-Lepage outlines how this ideological stance “underpins a major debate within the community.” Divisions exist between open-source 3D printing advocates and those preferring proprietary designs. Others disagree over constant innovation and experimentation versus the refinement of existing models.

Elsewhere, many American designers favor part-kit completion (PKC) remixes, which feature a 3D printed receiver or frame combined with standard firearm parts. However, the international terrorism expert noted that those outside the US view PKC as impractical due to the scarcity and regulation of commercial parts. As such, they advocate for hybrid guns which rely more heavily on additively manufactured components.

Directory structure of the 392 MB Urutau file drop. Image via the Global Network on Extremism & Technology.

The future of 3D printed firearms

Veilleux-Lepage told 3D printing industry that the Urutau is “poised to significantly impact the global 3D printed firearms landscape.” The GNET report argues that the Urutau’s launch should be considered a potential watershed moment, representing a “leap forward” in the homemade firearms landscape.

The ease and affordability of the new design could accelerate the adoption of 3D printed guns among nefarious actors. It also “sets new standards” for 3D printed gun assembly instructions, “providing clear, comprehensive guidance that may influence future designs,” according to Veilleux-Lepage.

Critically, the accompanying manifesto could have wider-reaching implications than the technical advances. The analysts argue its strong ideological message establishes a universal principle to resist regulation, motivating designers to innovate and reel against legal and social constraints. Equipping makers with the operational security awareness and practical skills to avoid legal detection adds significant weight to these mobilization efforts.

By combining technological accessibility, ideological motivation, and subterfuge skills, Veilleux-Lepage and Füredi expect the Urutau files to exacerbate the proliferation of unregulated firearms among extremist groups. They expect this to pose complex challenges in detecting and preventing acts of violence. Improved data-sharing between academics and practitioners will reportedly be critical in tackling this burgeoning threat.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

All the news from Formnext 2024.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on X, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows an STL Preview of the Urutau. Image via the Global Network on Extremism & Technology.