Ter Hoek Installs XJet Carmel 1400C to Enter Technical Ceramic Manufacturing

Ter Hoek, a precision manufacturing specialist based in Netherlands, has installed the XJet Carmel 1400C ceramic 3D printing system. The move brings NanoParticle Jetting (NPJ) technology, developed by Israeli firm XJet, into one of Europe’s established precision manufacturing environments, with target applications in aerospace, semiconductor, and medical technology sectors.

“We’re excited to partner with Ter Hoek, a company that shares our unwavering commitment to precision, innovation, and customer success,” says Riccardo Tosi, European Business Director at XJet. “Their expertise in solving complex manufacturing challenges, combined with our advanced ceramic additive manufacturing technology, creates a powerful combination that will benefit engineers and manufacturers throughout the region.”

Both companies will present NPJ technology at Ceramitec 2026 in Munich, running March 24–26, at booth 206, Hall A6, where sample parts and application case studies will be available for inspection.

XJet NanoParticle Jetting solution offers a wide range of ceramic materials. Photo via XJet.

From Metal to Ceramic: Expanding the Production Portfolio

Ter Hoek has built its reputation since the 1990s on metal manufacturing processes including EDM, PECM, and CNC milling. The Carmel 1400C adds technical ceramics to Ter Hoek’s existing metalworking capabilities, broadening its material range from conductive metal materials to insulating components and enhancing its production process with an automated, digital production workflow. In addition, the Carmel 1400C gives Ter Hoek the ability to manufacture complex ceramic parts with high accuracy and surface quality, opening new opportunities for its customers.

“In the future of manufacturing, sustained success will hinge on continuous differentiation and innovation in an increasingly competitive landscape,” says Gerrit Ter Hoek, Founder and Technical Director at Ter Hoek. “By entering the world of technical ceramics with XJet’s digital production platform, we’re not just adding a new material – we’re embracing a fundamentally new way of manufacturing that offers unprecedented design freedom, faster iteration cycles, and the ability to produce parts that were simply impossible before. This positions us at the forefront of the next generation of precision manufacturing.”

Prototype to Production Under One Roof

The Carmel 1400C handles both early-stage prototyping and full-scale production, covering the complete journey from initial design validation to market-ready parts. This fits directly into how Ter Hoek already operates, guiding customers from engineering consultation through to finished components.

“The solution scales seamlessly from prototype to production with its 1400 DPI printing resolution, streamlined production workflow with fewer process steps, and fully automated digital process – all essential capabilities for our customers who need to move quickly from concept to market. We can now iterate designs rapidly in ceramic materials and transition smoothly to series production, all under one roof, while maintaining the same commitment to quality and precision that our customers have relied on for decades,” said Hoek.

Ter Hoek’s existing customer base in aerospace, semiconductor, and medical sectors provides a direct route to market for ceramic additive manufacturing. Organisations already sourcing precision metal components from Ter Hoek can now access ceramic production through the same supplier relationship, broadening XJet’s reach into European industry through an established commercial foothold.

XJet 1400C Alumina system installed at Ter Hoek facility in Rijssen, The Netherlands. Photo via XJet.

The Ceramic 3D Printing Market: A Growing Opportunity

Ter Hoek’s move into technical ceramics reflects a broader strategy taking place across precision manufacturing. The ceramic 3D printing market has rapidly evolved from an academic curiosity into an industrially established technology.

Lithoz CEO Johannes Homa, speaking at AM Ceramics 2025 in Vienna, reflected on how what began as “a small idea to 3D print ceramics has now become a community,” one increasingly oriented around production, not prototyping. In an interview with Johannes Homa, he identifies several segments that could each become billion-dollar markets, including semiconductors, casting cores, bone-replacement implants, and solid oxide fuel cells.

Big and small manufacturers across the world are responding to this new opportunity. In 2025, Stratasys entered a collaboration with Tritone Technologies to add metal and ceramic production capabilities to its portfolio, with CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif citing frequent customer demand for an “industrial-grade” complement to its polymer offering.

Similarly, Tethon 3D and CONCR3DE‘s partnership targeted U.S. ceramic AM growth, jointly exhibiting advanced technical ceramic formulations including Silicon Carbide at key events such as the 2025 International Conference on Advanced Ceramics and Composites.

