Tencent Launches Hunyuan 3D Engine, Accelerating AI-Driven Asset Creation

Chinese tech company Tencent has officially introduced its Hunyuan 3D creation engine to global users, marking the arrival of a new generation of AI-driven tools for producing 3D content. The platform allows creators to generate detailed 3D assets in minutes from multimodal inputs—including text prompts, reference images, or sketches. By accelerating workflows that traditionally take days or weeks, the engine helps streamline production and removes many of the complexities associated with conventional modeling methods.

To expand enterprise use, the cloud business of the company Tencent Cloud has released the Hunyuan 3D Model API for international customers. This enables companies to integrate Tencent’s 3D generation technology directly into their pipelines for applications such as game development, online retail, VFX, advertising, social media content creation, 3D printing, and other digital production tasks. Hunyuan 3D Global users receive 20 free generations per day, while enterprise clients using the API through Tencent Cloud gain 200 free credits for building 3D assets.

Hunyuan 3D creation engine. Image via Tencent.

Advancements in the Hunyuan 3D Large Model

Hunyuan 3D—Tencent’s proprietary generative AI model—has rapidly become one of the most advanced models in the broader Hunyuan series. Since Tencent released several open-source 3D models in November 2024, the collection has surpassed 3 million downloads on Hugging Face, cementing its status as a key resource for developers, creators, and the global open-source community.

Earlier versions, including Hunyuan3D 2.0, introduced a decoupled approach for 3D asset creation, with Hunyuan3D-DiT generating geometry and Hunyuan3D-Paint applying textures. The companion Hunyuan3D-Studio interface added tools like sketch-to-3D conversion, low-polygon export, and basic rigging, helping streamline workflows for designers and developers.

Hunyuan3D 2.0. Image via Tencent.

The model lineup has continued to evolve with multiple iterations, each delivering improvements in fidelity and accuracy. Current versions such as Hunyuan 3D 3.0 focus on producing high-quality 3D objects, while the Hunyuan3D World models support the creation of large, immersive environments suitable for gaming, virtual reality, and other interactive digital experiences.

More than 150 companies in Mainland China have already integrated Tencent’s Hunyuan 3D Model through Tencent Cloud. Early adopters include Unity China, a 3D engine provider; Bambu Lab, a 3D printing company; and Liblib, Chinses AI-driven content creation platform. Their adoption underscores Hunyuan 3D’s expanding impact across industries that depend on fast, scalable, and commercially ready 3D asset generation.

AI and 3D Printing

Tencent is not alone in driving AI adoption across the 3D printing and digital fabrication landscape. Several companies are introducing their own AI-powered tools aimed at simplifying design workflows and accelerating production.

In November, browser-based 3D modeling and printing platform Womp launched a generative AI system designed to make 3D asset creation more accessible to non-experts. The tool enables users to create 3D models from text descriptions or images, refine the geometry within an interactive online workspace, and order printed parts directly through the same interface—streamlining the entire workflow from concept to fabrication.

Earlier this year, AMFG, a provider of workflow automation and quoting systems for high-mix, low-volume manufacturing, introduced Sentinel AI, a solution capable of analyzing 2D PDF engineering drawings in under three seconds. Officially released on July 12, Sentinel AI is positioned as one of the most advanced AI-powered drawing analysis tools available, automating data extraction to speed up quoting cycles while maintaining accuracy for engineering and production teams.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Linkedin.

Featured image shows Hunyuan 3D creation engine. Image via Tencent.