TEMISTh Leverages EP-M300 Metal AM System to Optimize Heat Exchanger Production for DESOLINATION Project

TEMISTh, a French company specializing in heat exchangers, has partnered with Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D to integrate the EP-M300 metal additive manufacturing system into its production process. The adoption of the EP-M300 technology allows TEMISTh to produce complex components more efficiently, reducing material waste and production times compared to conventional manufacturing methods. One key application of this technology is the DESOLINATION project, which integrates advanced heat exchangers into solar-powered desalination systems.

“Combining TEMISTh’s expertise in heat exchanger engineering with the precision and stability of our metal 3D printer opens up new possibilities for advanced thermal management. This synergy will drive high-performance solutions that support economically viable decarbonization, redefining the future of energy-efficient industries,” said Martin Bizot, Account Manager at Eplus3D Tech GmbH.

AM Capabilities of the EP-M300 System

The EP-M300 system, which features a 300 x 300 x 450 mm build volume and dual 500W lasers, enables the production of lightweight components with internal geometries optimized for heat transfer. These components are designed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and verified through finite element analysis (FEA). The integration of AM has allowed TEMISTh to reduce material waste by up to 40% and cut production times in half compared to traditional methods.

TEMISTh stated that the EP-M300 was selected for its dual-laser configuration, which improves build speed while maintaining precision. The system’s large build volume supports the production of modular, high-performance components. It is compatible with standard post-processing methods such as heat treatment and welding, allowing integration into existing manufacturing workflows. With post-treatment material density exceeding 99.9%, the EP-M300 also meets the part integrity requirements of industries such as aerospace and energy.

EP-M300 in operation at TEMISTh production facility. Photo via TEMISTh.

DESOLINATION Project Application

The EP-M300’s capabilities are being applied in the DESOLINATION project, which combines Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) with advanced heat exchange systems to enhance desalination processes. The project involves managing heat transfer between supercritical CO₂ and a concentrated saline solution, which requires intricate internal geometries achievable only through AM.

For this application, TEMISTh produced IN718 nickel-alloy heat exchanger cores using the EP-M300, achieving a 50μm layer thickness and completing the process in 130 hours. After post-processing, the components reached over 99.9% material density. The modular parts were subsequently welded into larger systems (up to 0.4 x 1.2 x 1.6 meters), which would be challenging to produce with traditional manufacturing methods.

Heat exchanger printed by TEMISTh with EP-M300. Photo via TEMISTh.

Performance tests under the project’s operating conditions confirmed the structural integrity and alignment of the printed parts with the simulated design parameters, indicating the potential of AM for full-scale thermal applications.

Eplus3D’s Recent Milestones

In January, Eplus3D marked a significant achievement with the delivery of over 100 “super-meter” metal LPBF (Laser Powder Bed Fusion) 3D printers globally. Nearly 40 of these systems, including the EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250 models, feature X, Y, and Z axes all exceeding one meter in length. These numbers highlight Eplus3D’s strong presence in the large-format, multi-laser metal 3D printing market. The company attributes its success to the increasing adoption of multi-laser technology in the metal additive manufacturing industry.

At TCT Asia 2025, Eplus3D showcased the successful 3D printing of pure copper and copper alloys using red-laser technology. This development addresses the long-standing challenges posed by copper’s high reflectivity and thermal conductivity, which have traditionally hindered its processing in laser-based additive manufacturing. The newly developed process allows for the production of stable, high-performance, meter-scale copper alloy parts with long-cycle reliability, without the need for significant hardware modifications. This innovation is poised to benefit industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics, where copper’s unique properties are highly valued.

