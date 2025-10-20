Tekna Earns NADCAP Accreditation for Metallic Powder Production

Supplier of advanced materials Tekna Advanced Materials has become the first company to receive National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) accreditation for metallic powder manufacturing. The formal audit was completed in August, and the certificate was granted on October 15.

“From day one, we saw this effort not just as an internal quality upgrade, but a contribution to the aerospace and defense supply chain globally,” said Claude Jean, CEO of Tekna. “By helping to shape the audit criteria, and then demonstrating compliance through our own processes, we believe we are offering reassurance to our customers that our powders meet the most rigorous standards possible.”

Tekna’s proprietary induction plasma process produces high-purity, flowable titanium powder optimized for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) applications. Image via Tekna.

NADCAP and AC7143

NADCAP is a global, industry-managed program overseen by the Performance Review Institute (PRI). It standardizes audits for critical processes such as heat treatment, chemical processing, and non-destructive testing, helping suppliers meet aerospace and defense OEM requirements while reducing the need for individual customer audits. The recently introduced AC7143 audit criteria provide the first dedicated framework for metallic powder production, establishing standards for traceability, process control, contamination prevention, quality testing, and documentation.

Since 2023, Tekna has contributed to the development of AC7143 through working groups and task forces alongside BAE Systems, GKN Aerospace, Safran, and PRI. The company also hosted auditor training at its Canadian facility to demonstrate real-world metallic powder workflows. Internally, Tekna conducted gap analyses, mock audits, and process refinements in preparation for the formal assessment. Following the NADCAP audit in August, and after addressing two minor nonconformances, Tekna successfully achieved certification.

Close-up view of Tekna’s Ti64 titanium alloy powder. Image via Tekna.

Standards for Metallic Powders in Additive Manufacturing

In addition to NADCAP accreditation, the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) published in 2019 A Collection of Powder Characterization Standards for Metal Additive Manufacturing. This compilation of nine test methods for metallic powder feedstock aims to clarify the technology and support designers and manufacturers in applying it effectively.

Meanwhile, ASTM International is developing a new standard (WK80171) to guide contamination detection in metal powders used for additive manufacturing. Prepared by ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Technologies Committee (F42) and its Test Methods Subcommittee (F42.01), the standard will provide a framework for identifying, quantifying, and classifying contaminants in powder feedstock. The guidance is intended for both powder producers and AM users, promoting consistent quality control in processes such as laser beam powder bed fusion (LB-PBF).

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Tekna’s proprietary induction plasma process produces high-purity, flowable titanium powder optimized for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) applications. Image via Tekna.