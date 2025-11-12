Tekna and Burloak Technologies partner to supply materials for over 50,000 3D printed satellite components

Tekna Holding ASA, a Sherbrooke, Canada–based developer of plasma systems and advanced materials, has entered a strategic partnership with Burloak Technologies, a Canadian metal additive manufacturing company, to supply metal powders for the production of more than 50,000 satellite components. The collaboration supports Burloak’s role in manufacturing advanced flight hardware for the MDA Space Aurora program.

Topology Optimized Structural Bracket

(Aluminum AlSi10Mg). Image via Burloak Technologies. Satellite Antenna Feed System (Aluminum AlSi10Mg). Image via MDA Space and Burloak Technologies.

Advanced materials for space

Under the agreement, Tekna will deliver aluminum powders produced through its proprietary Plasma Atomization process, engineered for high-performance aerospace applications. The materials are certified to AS9100D aerospace standards and covered by Tekna’s recent Nadcap accreditation for metallic powder manufacturing, ensuring consistent quality, mechanical performance, and part integrity.

“By joining forces with a global leader in advanced materials, we are able to deliver critical 3D printed flight hardware in the satellite industry,” said Jason Ball, General Manager of Burloak.

Additive manufacturing enables complex, lightweight, and performance-optimized structures that are difficult to achieve through traditional manufacturing. Burloak’s use of Tekna’s high-purity powders will support the production of components such as antennas, mounts, and structural supports with greater design freedom and efficiency.

“It is always an honor to collaborate with innovation leaders like Burloak,” added Claude Jean, CEO of Tekna. “We see strong global demand, and growing momentum in Canada, for additively manufactured satellite components. Together, we’re helping shape the future of space manufacturing.

A Tekna plasma system. Photo via Cision.

”Headquartered in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Tekna specializes in high-purity metal powders for additive manufacturing, defense, medical, and consumer electronics applications. The company also develops induction plasma systems and hypersonic testing technologies under its PlasmaSonic platform. The company is expanding into advanced nanomaterials for microelectronics and operates its PlasmaSonic hypersonic test facilities for simulating space conditions

Burloak Technologies, a division of Samuel, Son & Co. Limited, offers vertically integrated metal additive manufacturing solutions, including design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), post-processing, CNC machining, and materials testing. Based in Oakville, Ontario, it serves leading aerospace and defense customers worldwide.

The 3D printed landing gear component for GA-ASI. Photo via Burloak Technologies.

Canadian aerospace additive manufacturing gains momentum

As Canada scales its additive manufacturing capacity, partnerships like this one demonstrate how advanced materials are shaping the nation’s aerospace and defense industries. Tekna was recently awarded a CAD 1.6 million order to supply titanium powder to a U.S. aerospace and defense customer, reflecting rising demand for qualified materials across North American supply chains.

Elsewhere, PyroGenesis, another Canadian metal-powder producer, confirmed Boeing as its aerospace OEM partner during the qualification of its Ti-6Al-4V powders, underscoring the growing importance of domestic powder manufacturing for flight-ready components. Meanwhile, Equispheres and APWORKS have established a North American production chain for the high-performance Scalmalloy aluminum-magnesium-scandium alloy, further consolidating Canada’s role in supplying advanced materials to the global aerospace sector.

