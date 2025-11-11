Technion researchers develop TreeSoil, a biodegradable 3D printed structure to nurture sapling growth

Researchers from the Technion’s Material Topology Research Lab (MTRL) have unveiled TreeSoil, a 3D printed earthen structure designed to protect young trees and foster early growth in degraded environments. Fabricated using WASP’s LDM XXL extrusion system mounted on a KUKA KR50 robotic arm, each TreeSoil module is built layer by layer from locally sourced soil, then naturally dried and assembled on-site without adhesives.

Drawing inspiration from ancient agricultural methods that shaped soil and stone to shelter crops, TreeSoil applies computational design to reimagine these techniques for modern ecological restoration. The project’s interlocking brick geometry allows for modularity, easy on-site assembly, and strong structural performance, while its biodegradable composition, made from locally sourced soil, bio-based binders, and waste-derived fertilizers, enriches the land as it naturally decomposes.

TreeSoil printed with the WASP’s LDM XXL extrusion system . Photo via WASP.

Developed in collaboration with the Tree Lab at the Weizmann Institute of Science, TreeSoil represents a dialogue between digital fabrication and biology. By integrating site-specific climatic data into each prototype, the system adapts to environmental conditions and the nutritional needs of each sapling. The research team describes the project as “a living laboratory for environmental resilience,” uniting computational design with plant science to explore new modes of sustainable architecture.

TreeSoil challenges conventional architectural paradigms by proposing structures that are temporary, adaptive, and regenerative rather than permanent or extractive. The project reflects a growing movement in design and additive manufacturing toward bioregional materials, circular fabrication, and nature-integrated construction, a direction seen across research initiatives aiming to align technology with ecological care.

WASP expands its bioregional construction ecosystem

WASP (World’s Advanced Saving Project) continues to advance regenerative design through large-scale, sustainable 3D printing. Earlier this year, the company unveiled Shamballa, an open-air research site in Italy dedicated to experimental architecture and sustainable living. WASP also introduced the CUBO HDP system, a high-deposition printer with Rigenera support for on-site plastic recycling, and partnered with Columbia University to create a 3D printed earth installation at the Venice Architecture Biennale. Projects like TreeSoil highlight how WASP’s open innovation approach is fostering collaborations that merge computational design, local materials, and ecological restoration.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the 3DPI Expert Committee.

Featured image shows 3D printed TreeSoil. Image via WASP.