Tech Soft 3D’s new HOOPS Luminate to offer advanced 3D rendering for engineers

Additive manufacturing software company Tech Soft 3D has launched its new graphics software development kit (SDK), dubbed HOOPS Luminate, focused on delivering photo-realistic and advanced real-time rendering capabilities.

HOOPS Luminate offers developers rendering control, image quality tools, and access to a library of realistic materials, consolidating these features under a single toolkit provider. Tailored with a customizable rendering pipeline, this SDK supports various rendering types and integrates rasterization and ray-tracing technologies.

Developers can share data for both real-time and ray-tracing renderings through a single C++ API, combining them concurrently in the same view using its hybrid rendering mode. Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, the SDK boasts a multi-threaded Unicode engine.

“We are very excited about introducing HOOPS Luminate to our partners and the broader engineering world because the speed, quality, and realism of the renderings created with this SDK are state of the art,” said Marco Salino, Product Manager for HOOPS Luminate. “With a powerful bridge to HOOPS Visualize, developers get the best of both worlds – an engineering-focused graphics engine with the ability to create stunning photo-realistic renderings, bringing a new level of realism to their applications.”

HOOPS Luminate provides developers with photo-realistic and advanced real-time rendering for engineering applications in digital construction, product development, and interior design. Photo via Tech Soft 3D.

Elevated engineering graphics with seamless integration

Integration with HOOPS Visualize enhances engineering graphics capabilities, enabling developers to achieve visual results in applications. HOOPS Luminate will serve as a key component of the integrated HOOPS SDK suite, meeting the need for high-quality, physically accurate rendering, and empowering the next generation of engineering software applications. The integrated HOOPS SDKs facilitate easy CAD data import using HOOPS Exchange, rendering with HOOPS Visualize and HOOPS Luminate, enabling engineering applications with top-tier rendering.

HOOPS Luminate excels in both rasterized and ray-traced rendering, achieving high-quality images interactively through proprietary data organization algorithms and hybrid rendering technology, says the company. The extensive HOOPS Luminate Materials Library features customizable realistic materials based on physical parameters, spanning categories like stones, wood floorings, concrete, fabrics, metals, jewelry, and more.

Additionally, the rendering technologies realistically simulate intricate light interactions, including reflections, refractions, soft shadows, caustics, and ambient occlusion, employing advanced techniques like global illumination. Built on REDsdk, the flagship product of Redway3D acquired by Tech Soft 3D in 2022, HOOPS Luminate contributes to the company’s position as a rendering solution provider to the engineering software industry.

“Using the advanced rendering capabilities of HOOPS Luminate, TopSolid’s users can Explore 3D models in a realistic virtual environment and quickly validate and present their designs in a captivating way,” said Patrice Tiberi, Deputy General Manager of Product and Strategy at TopSolid.

In the past, Tech Soft 3D acquired Ceetron AS, to integrate Ceetron’s purpose-built visualization and simulation Software Development Kits (SDKs) into Tech Soft’s Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) portfolio. In doing so, Tech Soft aimed to bolster programmer support for simulation and analysis applications, expanding its clientele in manufacturing, building, and construction.

A wave of software solutions

New software developments in the sector have been picking up pace lately. For instance, 3D printing software company Castor introduced a software feature translating 2D drawings into simulated 3D views, improving efficiency in transitioning to 3D printing. Automated geometric analysis facilitates swift decision-making, considering material properties, cost-effectiveness, and digital supply chain benefits.

This accelerates part selection for 3D printing, significantly reducing time-to-market. CASTOR’s software autonomously extracts manufacturing details from 2D drawing PDFs, offering recommendations and financial analyses, expediting informed decision-making for engineers.

Moreover, Dassault Systèmes launched SOLIDWORKS 2024, the new version of its 3D design and engineering software. Addressing user demands for enhanced efficiency and collaboration in product development, a key feature allows users to store SOLIDWORKS data in a previous release, fostering seamless collaboration with those using older versions.

Other noteworthy features include the Collinear Dimension Command, addressing concerns related to dimension text overcrowding, and Cloud Services integration for streamlined data management and collaboration. SOLIDWORKS 2024 enhances efficiency and communication across disciplines, focusing on design intent and collaboration.

Engineering software developer nTop, launched nTop 4, a software update targeting challenges in additive manufacturing (AM). The update features Field Optimization, a generative design technology streamlining AM design complexity.

In addition, Implicit Interop eliminates data exchange bottlenecks, ensuring seamless data transfer. nTop Automate improves design automation, now with Linux support for cost-effective cloud computing. nTop Accelerate offers personalized training and workshops, maximizing its impact.

