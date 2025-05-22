TCT 3Sixty Returns to Birmingham with Two Days of Innovation, Insight, and Industry Networking



The UK’s event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, TCT 3Sixty, returns to the NEC Birmingham on 4–5 June 2025, bringing together more than 5,000 professionals for two days of live demonstrations, expert talks, and networking. Hosted by The TCT Group, the free-to-attend show is designed to offer a comprehensive look at how additive manufacturing technologies are being applied across the entire product lifecycle—from concept and design to production and post-processing.

“There’s no other place in the UK where you’ll find this level of expertise, innovation, and real-world application of additive manufacturing technology under one roof. Whether you’re exploring AM for the first time or looking to optimize existing investments, TCT 3Sixty will deliver real value,” said Duncan Wood, CEO of The TCT Group.

TCT 3Sixty ad. Photo via TCT 3Sixty

Event Overview and What to Expect

Now firmly established as one of the UK’s key industrial gatherings, the event is expected to attract over 5,000 professionals and more than 150 exhibitors, including names such as EOS, Formlabs, Trumpf, Additec, BMF, Carbon, Tri-Tech 3D, and Laser Lines. In addition to product demonstrations, the programme features keynote talks and panel discussions from organisations including the Ministry of Defence, Leonardo Helicopters, GKN Aerospace, Sartorius, and the Natural History Museum.

TCT 3Sixty also provides access to several co-located industry shows—Med-Tech Innovation Expo, Subcon, Automechanika Birmingham, and Smart Manufacturing Week—allowing attendees to explore a wider cross-section of the UK’s advanced manufacturing sector. An event app is available to help visitors plan their schedule, connect with exhibitors, and access AI-powered content recommendations.

Matthew Conley, Managing Director at Fullform, shared his experience from a previous edition. “Had an incredible experience at the TCT 3Sixty expo! The new AM tech is nothing short of amazing, achieving some crazy prints in ultra-fast times. Truly exciting to see where additive manufacturing is headed!”

Exhibitors at TCT 3Sixty. Photo via TCT 3Sixty.

3D Printing Events and 3DPI on the road

3D printing events are keeping our reporters busy. In May, Belgium’s Flemish Brabant capital hosted the meeting of Materialise 3D Printing in Hospitals Forum 2025, which has become a key gathering for the medical 3D printing community since its launch in 2017.

This year, 140 international healthcare professionals convened for two days of talks, workshops, and lively discussion on how Materialise’s software enhances patient care. The Forum’s opening day, hosted at Leuven’s historic Irish College, featured 16 presentations by 18 healthcare clinicians and medical 3D printing experts.

In April, 3DPI headed to Chicago where the global, volunteer-driven organization Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) also hosted its 37th annual AMUG Conference in Chicago, where six individuals were awarded the DINO (Distinguished Innovator Operator) Award. This recognition highlights their contributions, lasting impact, and support of AMUG and the additive manufacturing community.

Honorees included Amy Alexander, Unit Head and Mechanical Development & Applied Computational Engineering at Mayo Clinic; Dan Braley, Senior Technical Fellow at Boeing Global Services; Ryan Kircher, Principal Additive Manufacturing Engineer at rms Company; Dallas Martin, Additive Manufacturing Engineer at Toyota; Patrick Gannon, Director of Production-Additive Manufacturing at Ricoh USA, Inc.; and Brennon White, Technology Specialist – Additive Manufacturing Design and Manufacturing at General Motors.

Catch up with our reporting from the AMUG Conference here.

Add your event to our free online 3D printing events guide.

Take the 3DPI Reader Survey — shape the future of AM reporting in under 5 minutes.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Exhibitors at TCT 3Sixty. Photo via TCT 3Sixty.