TANIOBIS to Showcase High-Temperature Niobium Alloy Powders for Aerospace at Formnext 2025

Germany-based materials producer TANIOBIS GmbH is set to showcase its latest niobium alloy powders for high-temperature aerospace applications at Formnext 2025 (Hall 11.0, booth C73) and at Space Tech Expo (booth 602). The company’s niobium-based alloys, developed specifically for additive manufacturing (AM), are engineered to retain mechanical stability at temperatures exceeding 1,000°C, making them suitable for propulsion and thermal protection components.

With global aerospace manufacturing placing increased emphasis on secure, regionalized supply chains, niobium alloy powders offer a pathway to producing lightweight, heat-resistant hardware while reducing reliance on complex machining processes and long lead-time materials.

Niobium alloy powders. Photo via TANIOBIS.

Niobium Alloys and Additive Manufacturing

TANIOBIS’ alloy range includes AMtrinsic C-103 and AMtrinsic FS-85. Niobium alloys have gained attention as alternatives to nickel-based superalloys, which approach their mechanical stability limits around 1,050°C. In contrast, niobium-based alloys can maintain strength at higher temperatures.

By retaining strength under extreme thermal loads, niobium alloys are ideal for components such as engine nozzles, satellite thrusters, and control surfaces. Additive manufacturing enables both weight reduction and complex geometries that are challenging to achieve with forging or casting. TANIOBIS collaborates with aerospace manufacturers and research institutes to optimize alloy compositions and powder characteristics, ensuring printability, microstructural stability, and consistent performance under aerospace qualification standards.

“Our AM alloys are specifically engineered to meet such challenging requirements,” said Dr. Bahar Fayyazi, Product Manager at TANIOBIS. “From precise satellite thrusters through to reusable space launch systems, niobium alloys combine high-temperature stability with mechanical integrity, thus offering a material base for new space missions.”

Niobium alloy powders. Photo via TANIOBIS.

NASA Study Demonstrates High-Temperature Performance

A recent research effort at NASA’s Glenn Research Center assessed the mechanical properties of AM C-103, FS-85, and Cb-752 niobium alloys, focusing on high-temperature tensile strength and creep resistance. The study found that FS-85 and Cb-752 showed higher mechanical strength and improved creep performance at elevated temperatures compared to C-103, indicating their potential in thermally stressed propulsion and thermal protection systems.

“The figure shows improved high-temperature properties for additively manufactured AMtrinsic FS-85 and C-103 powders which outperforms the strength of wrought C-103. Nb alloys can retain their high-temperature properties beyond 1000 °C where Ni-based alloys lose their performance.”

Niobium alloy powders. Photo via TANIOBIS.

Position in the NewSpace Supply Chain

TANIOBIS positions its niobium alloy powders as part of a growing AM supply base supporting production of spacecraft and launch vehicle components. The company states that niobium alloys enable high-performance propulsion hardware while reducing material waste and lead times associated with conventional manufacturing routes.

Learn more about TANIOBIS at Formnext 2025 by visiting Hall 11.0, booth C73, and at Space Tech Expo (November 18–20), where the company will be exhibiting at booth 602.

Product made with niobium alloy powder. Photo via TANIOBIS.

