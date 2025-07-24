TANIOBIS develops niobium alloys for NewSpace

TANIOBIS GmbH, a specialist in niobium alloy powders, is targeting Europe’s accelerating NewSpace sector with materials engineered for high thermal loads in aerospace propulsion and structural hardware. The company says its niobium-based AMtrinsic powders are intended to meet rising demand for components that must maintain mechanical integrity when exposed to temperatures above 1000 °C—conditions that push beyond common aerospace alloys. Applications include jet engine nozzles, control segments, and satellite thrusters.

AMtrinsic C-103 and AMtrinsic FS-85, two niobium-containing alloys developed by TANIOBIS for additive manufacturing, are designed for use in geometry-optimized parts produced by 3D printing. Such components can incorporate internal channels, weight-reduction features, or complex contours that are difficult or impossible to realize through casting or subtractive processes. The alloys are already in use in environments where structural performance under extreme heat is mandatory, according to company information.

Product Manager Dr. Bahar Fayyazi said the company’s AM alloys are formulated for thermally stressed aerospace systems. “From precise satellite thrusters through to reusable space launch systems, niobium alloys combine high-temperature stability with mechanical integrity, thus offering a material base for new space missions.” TANIOBIS reports ongoing development of its powders in cooperation with research institutions and international companies to align material behavior with aerospace manufacturing requirements.

3D printed propulsion component made from niobium alloy. Photo via TANIOBIS.

Independent research underscores interest in these materials. NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland conducted an additive manufacturing evaluation of several niobium alloys, including C-103, FS-85, and Cb-752, as part of its “Elevated Temperature Mechanical Performance of Historical Niobium Alloys” study available via the NASA Technical Reports Server (NTRS). Results indicated that FS-85 and Cb-752 outperformed C-103 in mechanical strength and creep performance at high temperatures, data that highlight potential advantages for thermal protection components and thermally stressed propulsion regions.

Demand for heat-resistant materials in aerospace has grown as advanced propulsion architectures confront the approximate 1050 °C mechanical stability limit associated with conventional nickel-based alloys. Niobium systems extend that envelope. TANIOBIS says its work in printable niobium powders supports European aerospace development by combining high-temperature capability with the design latitude of additive manufacturing, while also reducing material waste compared to traditional build methods. Continued refinement of powder characteristics is intended to provide consistent properties in mission-critical builds and expand the material baseline for future space hardware.

Further information is available at www.taniobis.com.

Top view of the same niobium alloy component, showing the internal lattice and integrated channels. Photo via TANIOBIS.

Material qualification efforts for aerospace alloys

Efforts to qualify niobium and titanium alloys for aerospace-grade additive manufacturing have accelerated in recent years. In the United States, metal 3D printer manufacturer Velo3D partnered with Amaero Ltd to advance the qualification of C103 niobium and Ti-6Al-4V powders. The testing, conducted by Auburn University’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME), demonstrated conformance with ASTM and AMS standards, including ASTM F3635 Class B and AMS7015. The collaboration is part of a broader push to secure a domestic supply chain for high-performance refractory materials in defense and space applications, with over 1,000 kg of powder scheduled for deployment in Velo3D’s Sapphire systems in late 2025.

Parallel qualification activity has also been underway in Canada. PyroGenesis recently confirmed that Boeing is the aerospace OEM involved in its Ti64 powder approval process. Produced using the company’s NexGen plasma atomization system, the coarse Ti64 powder has passed Boeing’s technical standards and is nearing the final stage of qualification. The material is intended for additive processes including Electron Beam Melting and Directed Energy Deposition. PyroGenesis has stockpiled the titanium alloy in anticipation of formal supplier status, expected in 2025, while continuing to refine its output to meet evolving aerospace requirements.

Refractory Powders. Photo via Amaero.

Featured photo shows 3D printed propulsion component made from niobium alloy. Photo via TANIOBIS.