Tangible Engineering Unveils the Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer at Formnext 2024

Tangible Engineering, a German company specializing in advanced 3D printing solutions, has introduced its new Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt. Designed to address the demands of various industrial applications, the printer aims to deliver exceptional precision and speed for sectors ranging from automotive to medical technology.

Employing ultra-high-definition 8K technology, the Solidator 8K achieves a 43-micron XY resolution, catering to projects that require fine details. Capable of a maximum volumetric build speed of 9,157 cm³ per hour, it balances rapid production with high-quality output. Its substantial build volume of 330 x 185 x 400 mm allows for large-scale projects, making it suitable for series production and the fabrication of sizable components.

Examples of functional connectors fabricated using the Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer. Photo via Tangible Engineering.

Demonstrating versatility, the printer supports a portfolio of 25 advanced materials. These include the new Solidator Tough variants for industrial durability and Solidator Cast for precision casting in jewelry. Flame-retardant materials address safety-critical applications, while ESD materials cater to electronics manufacturing needs. The accompanying Solidator Studio X software facilitates advanced workflows and enhances dimensional accuracy, integrating seamlessly with the printer to optimize efficiency.

Addressing a spectrum of industries, Tangible Engineering’s latest offering caters to specific sector needs. In the automotive and railway sectors, the printer utilizes flame-retardant and high-temperature materials for components in public transport and vehicles. The dental and orthopedic fields benefit from specialized materials for producing dental models, braces, and insoles. Electronics manufacturing leverages ultra-fast ESD materials for production aids and component trays, enhancing efficiency and safety.

In consumer goods, the Solidator 8K enables the fabrication of durable enclosures and consumer-grade products. Robotics applications involve the creation of lightweight grippers that require high stiffness and strength, improving performance and energy efficiency. The jewelry industry takes advantage of the printer’s ability to manufacture intricate designs with high resolution and reliable casting properties, meeting the demands of precision artisanship.

Attendees at Formnext can experience these innovations firsthand at Hall 11.1, Booth E21, from November 19 to 22.

Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer Complete Solution Package. Photo via Tangible Engineering.

New 3D Printers on the Horizon

The unveiling of the Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer by Tangible Engineering highlights an ongoing wave of innovation in 3D printer technology. Several other manufacturers are also making significant strides, redefining capabilities in this rapidly advancing field.

Bambu Lab, a leader in desktop FDM 3D printing, recently postponed the release of its highly anticipated next-generation 3D printer to the first quarter of 2025. The delay, originally planned for 2024, allows the company to refine key features and ensure readiness for global distribution. While specific details remain under wraps, the new system is expected to target prosumer users seeking cutting-edge performance. Speculations suggest that Bambu Lab’s new model could offer a significantly larger build volume and potentially incorporate a tool changer, setting it apart in the competitive consumer 3D printing segment.

Prusa Research, a prominent manufacturer of 3D printers based in Prague, has also entered the spotlight with its newly announced CORE One. This fully enclosed CoreXY 3D printer features active chamber temperature control and combines a compact design with a substantial print volume of 250×220×270 mm. Designed for a wide range of applications, including rapid prototyping and precise dimensional accuracy, the CORE One integrates features such as an exoskeleton for added rigidity and the ability to print PLA and PETG with the enclosure closed. Scheduled to ship in early 2025, Prusa’s new offering reflects its commitment to maintaining a strong position in the competitive prosumer market.

Upgrade the Prusa MK4S to Core One with the conversion kit. Photo via Prusa Research.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows the Solidator 8K in Action. Image via Tangible Engineering.