Tanbium: Skyrora’s High-Performance Alloy Project Gains ESA Support

UK-based rocket and space technology company Skyrora has been selected as a prime contractor in the European Space Agency’s (ESA) General Support Technology Programme (GSTP). The project focuses on additive manufacturing (AM) of Tanbium, a high-temperature alloy developed in collaboration with UK specialist in custom metal powders Metalysis and Thermo-Calc Solutions, a provider in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME). The initiative will validate Tanbium for rocket engine parts, including nozzles and combustion chambers, and other extreme-environment applications.

Ida Berglund, Managing Director of Thermo-Calc Solutions, highlighted the innovation benefits. “We’re proud to see this breakthrough tested by such an experienced and forward-thinking partner alongside expert powder producers—an ideal team to showcase what Tanbium can achieve in rocket propulsion systems.””

Simon Hyde, Technical Officer at ESA, added, “Using this Tanbium alloy, the consortium are addressing a critical challenge for ultra-high temperature applications in Europe. They are opening a potentially rich seam for space applications and providing Europe with a resilient supply chain.”

Additive manufacturing of rocket engine components using DED technology. Photo via Skyrora.

Tanbium Performance and Advantages

Tanbium is designed to overcome limitations of traditional aerospace alloys, surpassing legacy materials such as C103 and IN718. It offers extended burn life, higher operating temperatures, up to 30% weight reduction, 95% less material waste through 3D printing, and up to 40% lower component costs.

“This project reinforces Skyrora’s commitment to sovereign launch capability and materials innovation,” said Skyrora’s Director of Business Development, Derek Harris.

Starting in this quarter, the nine-month ESA-funded project includes 3D printing trials, material validation, mechanical testing, and business case analysis. Skyrora will lead integration using its Skyprint 1 and 2 Direct Energy Deposition (DED) platforms, with Metalysis supplying powders through its FFC Cambridge solid-state process, and Thermo-Calc Solutions providing alloy optimization through advanced computational modelling.

Metal 3D printed part from space. Photo via ESA.

Metalysis’ CEO Nitesh Shah highlighted that, “Skyrora came to us as the advanced materials partner because only our solid-state process can produce such a vast range of novel alloys. We look forward to successfully completing stage 1 of this project and moving to stages 2 and 3, and so making a real impact within the space propulsion market.”

Emerging High-Performance Alloys in Aerospace

Tanbium is part of a broader trend in advanced alloys for AM and extreme-environment applications. For example, niobium alloy powders specialist TANIOBIS GmbH is developing niobium-based powders like AMtrinsic C-103 and AMtrinsic FS-85, to withstand temperatures above 1000 °C for aerospace propulsion and structural components. These alloys enable 3D printed parts with complex geometries, weight-saving features, and internal channels that traditional methods cannot achieve.

Similarly, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in the U.S. tested DuAlumin-3D, a new aluminum alloy for high-temperature automotive components, which shows promise for aerospace and heat exchanger applications. ORNL lead researcher Alex Plotkowski noted that the alloy maintains thermal properties while avoiding cracking during laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), highlighting its potential for lightweighting and efficiency improvements.

