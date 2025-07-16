SYS Systems sees dental boom with 350% sales growth

Want to speak at AMA: Energy 2025 or AMA: Automotive & Mobility 2025? Submit your application now!

3D printer OEM Stratasys’ largest European supplier SYS Systems has seen a sharp rise in demand from dental clients, recording a 350% increase in sales.

Much of the increase is tied to the use of the OEM’s J5 DentaJet 3D printer used for dental applications, according to The Manufacturer. When used with CE-marked TrueDent resin, the machine can print full-colour prosthetics such as dentures, crowns, and bridges in a single production step. This process reduces the need for manual assembly and shortens the overall production time.

“Additive manufacturing is revolutionising the way we make things, and the dental market is the latest to switch on to the benefits,” said Matt Fulton, Managing Director of SYS Systems.

The Stratasys J5 DentaJet 3D printer. Photo via Stratasys.

J5 DentaJet drives lab adoption

Operating out of a £2.5 million Advanced Innovation Centre in Foston, the supplier provides installation, training, and support services to dental clients. Part of the Carfulan Group, the Derby-based company has installed a J5 DentaJet 3D printer roughly every two weeks this year at dental laboratories across the UK and Ireland, reflecting growing demand.

Launched in 2021, Stratasys introduced the J5 DentaJet, a multi-material PolyJet 3D printer designed for dental applications. Capable of printing with up to five biocompatible resins simultaneously, including support material, it enables the production of mixed trays containing various parts like implant models, gingiva masks, and surgical guides in a single job.

With a build area of 1,174 cm² and compact 4.6 sq. ft. footprint, it can produce up to 41 implant cases daily. The system supports multi-color, multi-material printing and is compatible with both new and existing Stratasys dental resins.

Clinics using the system have reported improved efficiency and more durable results than earlier digital tools. Among them is Prime Dental Laboratory in Ilkeston, which shifted from a manual setup to a fully digital one. Working alongside Zenith Dental Clinic in Nottingham, the lab has helped reduce the time patients spend waiting for prosthetics, as well as the length of their appointments.

Two years ago, the J5 DentaJet 3D printer was adopted by dental labs in France-based Ident’M and Germany-based MA CAD/CAM Service UG to meet growing demands for accuracy, efficiency, and visual quality. At the time of reporting, Ident’M was operating the system for 20 hours a day, producing around 1,000 dental parts each month.

The printer’s 18-micron accuracy proved essential for meeting high-precision requirements and contributed to reduced patient chair time during procedures such as crown fittings. Meanwhile, the German dental lab emphasized the benefits of multi-material, full-color printing in a single job, which helped cut post-processing time and deliver more visually accurate models based on oral scans.

3D printed dental component. Photo via Stratasys.

Novel dental printers reshape global workflows

With chairside efficiency and aesthetics now critical in patient care, dental labs are turning to advanced 3D printing to stay competitive.

In line with this, US-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems unveiled the NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer to print fully cured multi-material dentures directly, eliminating the need for post-curing. Designed for high-volume dental labs, the system is part of an FDA-cleared workflow that combines hardware, software, and materials to streamline denture production.

Showcased during LMT Lab Day 2025, the system can print up to 15 arches in approximately nine hours, helping reduce turnaround times for patient-specific restorations. The printer uses two new materials: NextDent Jet Teeth, which offers the durability and appearance of natural teeth, and NextDent Jet Base, formulated for impact resistance and structural stability.

In other news, French 3D printer developer Prodways launched the DENTAL PRO Series to meet the evolving needs of modern dental laboratories, combining speed, precision, and versatility in one system. Built on the company’s patented MovingLight top-down DLP technology, each printer delivers high-resolution output at 600 DPI with 42-micron pixel accuracy capturing fine details required for complex dental applications.

With a build area of up to 300 x 445 mm, the system handles up to 72 denture bases or 55 aligner models in a single run. Preprogrammed settings enable smooth transitions between model types, while the durable construction supports consistent performance in high-volume production environments.

