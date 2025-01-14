Syntilay Merge AI and 3D Printing to Innovate Custom Footwear

Syntilay, a footwear company that merges artificial intelligence (AI) with 3D printing, has introduced a line of custom-fit slides aimed at streamlining how consumers experience comfort and design. Founded by entrepreneur Ben Weiss, the firm has drawn backing from Joe Foster, co-founder of Reebok, and Kevin Harrington, an original “Shark” on Shark Tank. This collaboration began about 18 months ago and combines traditional footwear expertise with a technology-driven approach to both design and manufacturing.

This new footwear is produced using AI to generate intricate 3D shapes and patterns. Human designers sketch initial concepts, and AI platforms like MidJourney refine these ideas into more detailed forms. Another AI tool, Vizcom, then converts the sketches into 3D models. Syntilay partners with Zellerfeld, a company specializing in advanced 3D printing, to fabricate the slides. Zellerfeld’s equipment creates a fully formed shoe from layers of material, eliminating most assembly steps and delivering a seamless product.

Syntilay new 3D printed Footwear. Photo via Syntilay.

Syntilay’s flagship model is priced at $150 and offered in five colors: blue, black, red, beige, and orange. Buyers scan their feet with a smartphone camera to produce an accurate model for sizing, thereby addressing common fit issues. According to Kevin Harrington, “influencers deserve their own shoe lines,” and he views Syntilay’s approach as a pathway to expand creative possibilities for new apparel collaborations.

Joe Foster’s history in footwear complements Ben Weiss’s inclination toward tech-driven solutions. Foster’s experience informs decisions about materials and product development, while Weiss focuses on scaling AI-based design. David Meltzer, former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, has observed significant demand for innovative footwear within professional networks. “I have relationships with many of the most accomplished and talented across industries,” he said, noting that Syntilay’s methodology might offer fresh opportunities in sports and entertainment markets.

Cornelius Schmitt, CEO of Zellerfeld, remarked on the significance of merging AI with 3D printing: “AI unlocks never-before-seen design capabilities that our 3D printers are uniquely equipped to produce.” His statement underscores a growing trend of using automation and machine learning to reimagine product manufacturing processes.

Showcasing the AI + 3D printing design. Photo via Syntilay.

Broader Developments in 3D-Printed Footwear

Last year, Nike showcased tthe potential of advanced 3D printing with their new Air Max 1000, presented at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. The shoe, developed in collaboration with Zellerfeld, was Nike’s first nearly fully 3D printed model. It features a single flexible material for the outsole and upper, eliminating traditional assembly and lacing. The precision and customization achieved through 3D printing were highlighted by Nike’s Chief Innovation Officer, John Hoke, who noted the possibilities this technology opens for design and production.

Similarly, Elastium partnered with LaLaLand Production & Design to introduce a hybrid production model known as No-MMOQ. This model merges 3D printing with conventional mass manufacturing, aiming to facilitate localized and sustainable mass production. The collaboration focuses on integrating Elastium’s pellet-based 3D printing with LaLaLand’s high-volume manufacturing capabilities. Their approach, which produced the Orca sneaker, combines a TPU foam 3D-printed midsole with traditional elastane and 3D printed TPU uppers.

A side view of the 3D-printed Nike Air Max 1000 highlights its intricate detailing and flexible structure. Photo via Nike.

