Synopsys Finalizes Ansys Acquisition to Strengthen AI System Development

US chip design software provider Synopsys has officially completed its acquisition of engineering simulation specialist Ansys, uniting two major companies in semiconductor design and simulation. Announced in January 2024, the deal combines Synopsys’ leadership in silicon design and IP with Ansys’ renowned simulation and analysis tools to accelerate the development of AI-powered systems.

“Today marks a transformational milestone for Synopsys. For decades, Synopsys has been delivering breakthroughs in silicon design and IP that have fueled chip innovation,” said president and CEO of Synopsys, Sassine Ghazi. “The increasing complexity of developing intelligent systems demands design solutions with a deeper integration of electronics and physics, enhanced by AI. With Ansys’ leading system simulation and analysis solutions now part of Synopsys, we can maximize the capabilities of engineering teams broadly, igniting their innovation from silicon to systems.”

The company stressed it remains focused on helping engineers innovate faster, reduce costs and time-to-market, and deliver high-performance products across industries—from semiconductors and high-tech to aerospace and automotive.

Ansys headquarters. Photo via Ansys.

Leadership & Roadmap: Fast-Tracking Integration

As part of the merger, Ansys’ former president and CEO Ajei Gopal and former board member Ravi Vijayaraghavan have joined the Synopsys board of directors. Gopal noted, “For half a century, Ansys has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries with the predictive power of simulation and analysis,” adding that the companies share a “common culture, a successful longstanding partnership, and now a united mission to empower innovators to drive human advancement.”

Synopsys expects to release its first set of integrated capabilities in the first half of 2026, including solutions that fuse multiphysics across the full EDA stack and support complex system design—like multi-die advanced packaging and automotive virtualization.

Financially, the deal strengthens Synopsys’ position with expected margin growth and higher unlevered free cash flow, enabling rapid deleveraging over the next two years.

Ansys stock has been delisted from the NASDAQ.

Synopsys Forum. Photo via Synopsys.

3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions

Synopsys is not the only company executing mergers and acquisitions in additive manufacturing. In May, Sodick, a Japanese EDM manufacturer, finalized the acquisition of a metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive, reinforcing its position in the metal additive manufacturing sector. With the majority stake secured, Prima Additive has officially exited the Prima Industrie Group and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick.

In April, Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation. Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO. droive

Elsewhere, United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, acquired Fabrisonic LLC, an Ohio-based 3D metal printing manufacturing company. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.

