Synera adds PanX solver to its Marketplace for better metal AM simulation

Low-code engineering platform Synera and software company PanOptimization have partnered to enhance metal AM simulation by integrating PanOptimization’s PanX solver into Synera’s Marketplace.

Predicting build failures for complex parts has always been a challenge, especially when lengthy simulation times and high computational demands come into play. Juggling disjointed software tools and repetitive manual tasks only adds to the complexity, making a streamlined approach feel increasingly necessary.

PanX steps in to address these hurdles with a thermomechanical Finite Element approach designed to improve part quality and throughput. Its Multi-Grid Modeling technique offers a way to boost accuracy, scalability, and runtime for simulations involving Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) processes.

Many conventional methods struggle to handle complex geometries effectively, but PanX offers a more accessible solution by requiring fewer computational resources. What’s more, running simulations on a standard engineering laptop makes it accessible for teams working with limited resources.

“In developing PanX we have taken an expansive view on simulation’s role in AM, moving beyond just distortion prediction and into applications including process parameter optimization and topology optimization for manufacturability,” said Erik Denlinger, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at PanOptimization.

Synera Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) workflow. Image via Synera.

PanX integration for streamlined simulation workflows

According to the company, Synera’s automation platform plays into that effort by providing a structured way to organize product development processes. Its visual editor gives users a straightforward way to set up workflows that integrate tools like PanX.

Engineering teams can automate repetitive tasks and keep things moving without getting bogged down by logistical headaches. With AI agents running in the background, there’s room to focus on bigger challenges instead of tedious, manual work.

Bringing PanX into Synera’s Marketplace adds useful functions to the mix. Engineers can run simulations directly from Synera, modify existing analysis templates, process simulation results, and apply automated distortion compensation.

Establishing comprehensive workflows through these capabilities helps tackle issues related to part distortion and recoater blade interference, problems that can easily complicate the printing process. With a cohesive framework in place, managing workflows from design to production becomes a far smoother experience.

Integrations with other tools add another layer of flexibility. Synera’s Marketplace connects with software like Hexagon’s AM Studio and Emendate, EOSPrint from EOS, Intact.Simulation from Intact Solutions, the Additive Design Toolkit from Fraunhofer Research Institute for Additive Manufacturing (IAPT), and Cognitive Design from Cognitive Design Systems (CDS).

Having all those options under one roof gives users more ways to piece their workflows together, making it easier to adapt to whatever project they’re working on.

“Collaborating with Synera allows us to connect this capability directly to where engineers need it – as part of automated workflows that can run continuously without manual intervention. Together, we’re making advanced simulation accessible and practical for everyday manufacturing,” added Denlinger.

With early access rolled out for select customers in March, PanX will be available in Synera’s Marketplace starting this month.

Synera process automation. Image via Synera.

Simulation tools for metal 3D printing

Simulation tools play a critical role in metal 3D printing by providing a reliable way to predict and prevent issues that could compromise print quality, efficiency, and overall success.

In line with this, Altair‘s Solidthinking division developed Inspire Print3D, a simulation tool to enhance metal 3D printing, particularly through Selective Laser Melting (SLM) processes at Formnext 2019. Aimed to reduce development and manufacturing costs by optimizing designs, this software allows for minimized supports, and identifying defects such as deformation, delamination, and overheating.

Built to streamline the design process, Inspire Print3D enables engineers to generate, modify, and evaluate metal part designs using a thermo-mechanical approach. In addition, Altair emphasized its potential to prevent costly failed prints by ensuring accuracy and efficiency from the design stage to production.

Elsewhere, metal AM company Velo3D enhanced its Flow print preparation software designed for the Sapphire LPBF metal 3D printer. Built with a physics-driven simulation engine, the software aims to achieve up to 90% first-print success rates by predicting print outcomes and correcting deformation.

Flow’s simulation utility ensures dimensional accuracy before printing, even when working with complex geometries that don’t require additional supports.

