Sydney Researchers Develop Patient-Specific 3D Arteries to Study Stroke Risk

Researchers at the University of Sydney have developed 3D printed blood vessels on glass that replicate both the anatomy and fluid dynamics of real arteries. Published in Advanced Materials, the technology provides a new platform to study stroke mechanisms and test patient-specific medications.

“We’re not just printing blood vessels — we’re printing hope for millions at risk of stroke worldwide. With continued support and collaboration, we aim to make personalised vascular medicine accessible to every patient who needs it,” said PhD candidate Charles Zhao from the School of Biomedical Engineering.

Charles Zhao examines the ‘artery on a chip’. Photo via University of Sydney

Miniature, High-Fidelity Models

The team recreated anatomically accurate models of both healthy and diseased vessels, including dents and irregularities typical of stroke patients. Using CT scans, carotid artery models were scaled down to 200–300 micrometers, and manufacturing time was reduced from 10 hours to two. Unlike traditional resin-based 3D printing, the team used glass slides as a base, producing delicate, engraved-like vessel replicas.

“When it comes to heart attack and stroke diagnosis, speed and accuracy is key,” said Charles Zhao. “Clinicians typically have an approximately 12-hour decision-making window after symptom onset.”

The ‘artery on a chip’ not only replicated vessel structure but also reproduced blood flow dynamics. Researchers observed clot formation and platelet behavior in real time, revealing how friction and forces against vessel walls influence clotting. Areas of high stress showed 7–10 times more platelet activity, insights crucial for understanding stroke risk in conditions such as high blood pressure and atherosclerosis.

“This is the first-of-its-kind bioengineering endeavour in Australia, aiming to address critical gaps in heart disease diagnosis and prevention, without animal testing,” said Dr Zihao Wang, postdoctoral chief engineer of the MBL group.

Dr Zihao Wang holding the assembled 3D printed blood vessel device. Photo via University of Sydney.

Towards Digital Twins and Personalized Medicine

The team envisions a future where a patient’s CT scan can be used to rapidly print a personalized vessel model, test their blood response, and predict stroke risk years in advance. “Our next frontier is integrating artificial intelligence with our biofabrication platform to create true ‘digital twins’ that can predict stroke events before they happen, moving from reactive treatment to proactive prevention,” said Postdoctoral digital scientist Helen Zhao.

3D printed blood vessel coated in fibronectin(green) during an experiment. Image via University of Sydney.

Advances in Vascular Bioprinting

Recent progress in vascular bioprinting is helping lab-grown tissues more closely mimic natural functions by creating personalized vascular networks and ensuring a reliable blood supply.

At Penn State University (PSU), researchers developed a technique that combines 3D bioprinting with a surgical approach called micropuncture to encourage controlled vascularization in damaged tissues. Backed by a $3 million NIH grant, the team led by Ibrahim Ozbolat and Dino Ravnic used 3D printed biomaterial templates with pre-designed vascular channels to guide the growth and branching of new blood vessels. Micropuncture — which involves making tiny holes in existing vessels — stimulated rapid vessel sprouting along the printed templates. Early animal studies demonstrated successful vessel formation, highlighting the method’s potential for reconstructive surgery and tissue regeneration.

Meanwhile, teams in Spain and the Netherlands have developed hybrid bioinks that enable 3D bioprinting of arterial models replicating both the layered structure and partial function of human blood vessels. Researchers at CIC biomaGUNE, part of the Basque Research and Technology Alliance (BRTA), collaborated with the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), the University of the Basque Country, and the MERLN Institute for Technology-inspired Regenerative Medicine to combine biological and synthetic materials, producing multilayered cylindrical structures that closely mimic natural artery walls.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

Featured image shows Dr Zihao Wang holding the assembled 3D printed blood vessel device. Photo via University of Sydney.