SyBridge Technologies Invests in Carbon’s DLS Expansion to Support U.S. Reshoring

SyBridge Technologies, a US provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Carbon, a 3D printer manufacturer known for its Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology. As part of the first phase of investment, SyBridge is more than doubling its DLS-dedicated manufacturing space at its Chicago-area headquarters. The move is designed to enhance production capabilities and support growing demand—particularly from North American reshoring initiatives.

This plant expansion marks a key milestone in the eight-year partnership between SyBridge and Carbon. To date, SyBridge has produced nearly two million parts using Carbon’s DLS platform, demonstrating its reliability and scale in additive manufacturing. “We’re thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with Carbon as a preferred North American partner for high-volume DLS applications,” said Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies. “This investment establishes SyBridge as the largest domestic solution for cost-effective DLS production, enabling American companies to localize manufacturing, reduce supply chain risks, eliminate tariff exposure, and lower total production costs.”

DLS Platform: Capabilities and Strategic Impact

In a press release, SyBridge explained that Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis platform offers significant advantages for producing end-use parts. It leverages engineering-grade materials with consistent mechanical performance and enables the creation of complex geometries—including flexible lattice structures used in foam replacements—that are not achievable with conventional manufacturing methods. The process also offers high precision and repeatability, with tolerances as tight as ±40 microns.

In addition to technical performance, Carbon’s system is optimized for consumer-ready applications, with broad color customization and design flexibility that meets both functional and aesthetic standards. By combining this technology with SyBridge’s lean manufacturing approach, the partnership makes large-scale DLS production both technically and economically viable.

Leveraging DLS Technology in Previous Collaborations

In 2021, Adidas maintained its enduring collaboration with Carbon, resulting in the creation of the 4DFWD, a 3D printed midsole. Employing the DLS 3D printing technology, Carbon worked closely with Adidas designers on the development of this running midsole. The 4DFWD proved its prowess in mechanical tests by generating up to three times more forward motion compared to its predecessors. While production was initially done in Germany, this was not continued and manufacturing was relocated.

Other applications using Carbon’s DLS technology include Adidas’ 3D printed Futurecraft 4D shoes, sports helmet lining, dental models, casting, and implant guides through its FDA-approved 3D printable DENTCA resins and M2 3D printers.

