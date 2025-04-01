SWISSto12 New HummingLink-SOTP for GEO Connectivity

SWISSto12, a Swiss manufacturer specializing in satellite communication products and known for its innovation in the aerospace sector, has introduced the HummingLink-SOTP (Satcom-On-The-Pause), a new terminal designed for continuous connectivity via geostationary (GEO) satellites. The product combines compactness, portability, and high throughput, aiming to address the growing demand for reliable, fast-deployment GEO solutions.

HummingLink-SOTP terminal uses SWISSto12’s proprietary additive manufacturing processes to produce ultra-lightweight, high-gain antennas. These antennas, available in X-band, Ku-band, and Ka-band, are paired with advanced RF electronic circuits to maximize performance and allow for rapid deployment. The terminal is designed for operators who need compact, high-performance solutions for GEO Satcom-On-The-Pause (SOTP) connectivity.

According to Emile de Rijk, CEO of SWISSto12, “HummingLink-SOTP is a compact, highly portable yet highly performing SATCOM product that answers the requirements of operators for systems that can be rapidly deployed by a single person to establish robust, high throughput connectivity over GEO.”

The HummingLink- Satcom-On-The-Pause. Photo via SWISSto12.

Mathieu Billod, Head of Terminals at the company, highlighted the differentiation in antenna design: “Despite the small size of the HummingLink-SOTP terminals, the antenna arrays that we integrate into our terminals are extremely efficient and highly differentiated when compared to traditional dish antennas, which require larger surface areas to reach similar performance. We combine this with an optimized system design and industrial approach to provide a cost-competitive solution.”

The first commercial release, HummingLink-SOTP-Ka, supports Ka-band operation and comes in multiple configurations based on gain, polarization, and frequency. Designed for ultra-fast deployment, the terminals can be equipped with a modem and optional auto-pointing systems. Variants for X-band (HummingLink-SOTP-X) and Ku-band (HummingLink-SOTP-Ku) are currently available for demonstration and will enter the market in 2025.

Founded in 2011 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), SWISSto12 has developed a portfolio of satellite RF payloads and communications terminals built around additive manufacturing techniques. The company’s work on HummingSat—a small geostationary satellite platform developed through a public-private partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA)—illustrates its focus on compact, high-performance systems tailored to modern satellite communications.

3D Printing in Satellite Production

Sidus Space’s LizzieSat program, developed in partnership with Markforged, integrates 3D printed components into aerospace-qualified satellite structures to reduce weight while meeting stringent durability and safety requirements. These components, produced with Onyx FRA material, maintained mechanical integrity after extended exposure on the International Space Station. The LizzieSat satellites are designed for real-time geospatial intelligence and are capable of hosting a variety of sensors. The first unit, which features Markforged-produced parts, is scheduled to launch aboard the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission.

In 2023, the French space agency CNES has integrated INTAMSYS 3D printing technologies into its satellite assembly and testing workflows to accelerate production cycles and enable on-demand manufacturing of tooling. By incorporating high-temperature FFF 3D printers such as the FUNMAT PRO 610HT and 410, CNES can fabricate structural tools using materials like PEEK and ULTEMTM 9085. These components are used in clean rooms and vacuum chamber tests, including the production of a full-scale stratospheric drone structure qualified for high-altitude and extreme thermal conditions. This shift from traditional to additive manufacturing has reduced the timeline for part production from weeks to a single day.

The Stratospheric Drone Structure. Photo via CNES and INTAMSYS.

