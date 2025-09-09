SWISSto12 Acquires Hanwha Phasor Assets to Expand AESA Satellite Terminal Offerings

SWISSto12, an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of advanced satellite systems and radio frequency products, has announced the acquisition of intellectual property (IP) and key assets from UK-based satellite communications company Hanwha Phasor following its liquidation.

Through this acquisition, SWISSto12 has gained Ku band active electronically steered antenna (AESA) user terminal technology and related assets from Hanwha Phasor. These will be integrated with SWISSto12’s existing products and technologies to deliver an advanced AESA terminal solution for the global satellite communications industry. The move is expected to accelerate product development and expand the company’s product portfolio.

“Bolstered by our proprietary 3D printing technology for RF structures, the acquisition of these key assets and IP will allow SWISSto12 to further enhance these satellite user terminals by delivering high-performing and cost-competitive products to a large and growing market,” said Emile de Rijk, CEO and Founder of SWISSto12. “Adding these assets to our product line is another milestone in our roadmap as we continue to provide customers with best-in-class SatCom solutions and accelerate our growth worldwide.”

Satellite user terminal. Photo via SWISSto12.

Additive Manufacturing M&A News

M&A activity continues to fill the 3D printing headlines. In July, Stratasys acquired a collection of assets from 3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D. The agreement includes the Californian company’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio, as well as a limited number of remaining machines and spare parts. Importantly, the deal does not include Nexa3D personnel or additional aspects of the business, which ceased operations at the end of last year.

Stratasys’ deal for Nexa3D’s assets follows the company’s decision earlier this year to acquire the assets of Forward AM GmbH, a BASF spin-off based in Germany. This transaction expanded Stratasys’ 3D printing materials lineup, particularly enhancing its Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) portfolios.

Elsewhere, Japanese EDM firm Sodick recently completed the acquisition of metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive. The move, which reinforces Sodick’s position in the metal additive manufacturing sector, saw Prima Additive exit the Prima Industrie Group and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick. The company will now operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.”

Sodick Echelon mirror in use. Photo via Sodick.

In other news, industrial technology firm AMETEK purchased all outstanding shares of 3D measurement and imaging technology developer FARO Technologies for $44 per share in cash. The deal valued FARO at approximately $920 million, reflecting a 40% premium over the company’s closing price on May 5, 2025.

