Swiss Watchmaker MING Introduces 3D Printed Titanium Bracelet

During Geneva Watch Days, Swiss watch brand Horologer MING unveiled the Polymesh, described as the world’s first 3D printed titanium bracelet-strap hybrid. Designed to combine the “flow” of a metal bracelet with the flexibility of a fabric strap, the Polymesh is made entirely from grade 5 titanium and consists of 1,693 interconnected components produced in a single 3D printing process—eliminating the need for pins or screws.

Polymesh, described as the world’s first 3D printed titanium bracelet-strap hybrid. Photo via MING.

Advanced 3D Printing Process and Design Innovation

Developed in partnership with Sisma, an Italian 3D printing manufacturer, and ProMotion, a Swiss company specializing in watch finishing and assembly, the Polymesh showcases high precision, with gaps between components as small as 70 microns. Each bracelet takes several hours to print and finish. According to MING, “The Polymesh would not be possible without recent advances made in additive manufacturing and 3D printing – it cannot be made using traditional subtractive methods such as machining.”

The result is a lightweight, breathable, and highly flexible titanium bracelet that combines strength with comfort. It features a pin buckle and adjustable holes for easy sizing, providing the practicality of fabric or leather straps. Its triangular lattice pattern creates a futuristic “chainmail” effect, merging contemporary engineering with traditional watchmaking aesthetics.

Pricing, Launch Events, and Future Developments

The MING Polymesh in grade 5 titanium is priced at CHF 1,500 (excluding taxes) and will be available through www.ming.watch and MING’s authorized retail partners. Prototypes will debut at WatchTime New York on October 17–19, 2025 and Dubai Watch Week from November 19–23, 2025. A stainless steel variant is also in development, broadening the collection’s material range for future releases.

3D Printing in Watch Manufacturing

The use of 3D printing in watchmaking is not new. In 2018, STAINLESS, an international supplier of specialist metals, and Utinam Besançon, a French clockmaker, 3D printed a metal watch. The watch was designed by Utinam’s Grand Prix-winning clockmaker Philippe Lebru and produced by the company’s apprentices at the Créativ Lab of the Union des Industries et Métiers de la Métallurgie de Franche-Comté (UIMM).

In the consumer electronics sector, Apple Inc. has incorporated metal 3D printing from Chinese manufacturers Farsoon Technologies and Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) to produce key components for its latest smartwatches.

