Swiss Steel Group introduces UGIWAM wire for additive manufacturing

Swiss Steel Group, a global producer of special long steel products headquartered in Emmenbrücke, Switzerland, has presented UGIWAM, a wire designed for wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM). Developed by its French subsidiary Ugitech, the product is intended to deliver customized alloys with precise control over composition and performance for applications across aerospace, energy, defense, and nuclear industries.

Ugitech, based in Ugine in the Savoie region, has more than a century of experience in stainless steel production and over three decades in welding filler metals. It remains the only European filler metal producer with its own integrated steel mill, which enables direct oversight of chemical composition and raw material origins. That position allows the company to produce wires tailored to the specifications of individual projects rather than relying on standardized consumables.

The company highlights the ability to define alloys based on the characteristics of each part, the customer’s manufacturing process, and carbon footprint objectives. “The ability to adjust the composition of our products provides a major competitive advantage,” said Marc Marticou, Director of Strategic Marketing for Swiss Steel Group’s Stainless Steel Division. “We don’t just define the product; we also define it for each project by taking into account the specific characteristics of the part being produced, the customer’s manufacturing processes, and the project’s carbon footprint goals.”

Control extends beyond alloy design to the final drawing stage. Ugitech has installed dedicated systems for wire drawing operations that stabilize surface appearance and ensure consistent weldability. These measures are designed to maximize repeatability in arc-based additive processes, where deposition properties strongly influence the quality of finished components.

Welding additive manufacturing in progress. Photo via Swiss Steel Group.

Continuous improvement is carried out at Ugitech’s research and development center, where alloy formulations are tested for deposition efficiency and mechanical performance. The company stresses that this new range of wires is produced specifically for additive manufacturing rather than adapted from conventional welding products, with process optimization aimed directly at large-scale 3D printing with wire. Recent investments in production equipment have been supported by “France Relance,” a national economic recovery program. These upgrades are designed to align established metallurgical infrastructure with the requirements of additive manufacturing. By retooling production lines for this purpose, Ugitech seeks to expand the range of materials available for industrial applications.

Environmental impact forms another dimension of the program. Wire arc production generates less waste than subtractive methods, and Ugitech provides carbon footprint values for each grade to support customer sustainability targets. This data is intended to help manufacturers in regulated industries select alloys that balance performance with emissions reductions. “Additive manufacturing has established itself as a revolutionary approach in many sectors. By providing custom materials and thoughtful process optimization, we offer our customers technology that not only increases efficiency but also reduces production costs,” Marticou said.

Sectors with high performance and certification requirements are central to this strategy. For these markets, Ugitech adapts not only alloy design but also drawing methods and packaging. Such adjustments aim to ensure reliability and compliance across a variety of industrial processes. Frank Koch, CEO of Swiss Steel Group, framed the launch in the context of long-term industrial transition. “Our investments in research, development, and partnerships with globally leading companies show our commitment to advancing additive manufacturing,” he said. “We aim not only to optimize the manufacturing process but also to help make the industries of the future more sustainable and efficient.”

For Swiss Steel Group, which generated sales of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2024 with approximately 7,500 employees, the launch signals an effort to expand beyond traditional metallurgy into the growing additive manufacturing sector. This specialized filler metal is intended to provide an alternative to standard consumables, addressing one of the barriers to industrial-scale arc deposition: limited availability of tailored wire products. By anchoring material innovation in established metallurgical expertise, the company presents a tool for industries seeking both productivity gains and measurable reductions in emissions. Adoption will depend on whether customized wires such as these can enable consistent certification and cost efficiency at scale.

Focus on pieces made with welding additive manufacturing process. Photo via Swiss Steel Group.

Swiss Steel Group, headquartered in Emmenbrücke, Switzerland, is a manufacturer of special long steel products. The company operates electric arc furnaces exclusively with steel scrap, making it a significant contributor to circular economy practices in Europe. With production and distribution companies in more than 25 countries, the group provides structural, stainless, and tool steels. In 2024, it reported revenues of about EUR 2.5 billion and employed around 7,500 people.

Limited spaces remain for AMA:Energy 2025. Register now to join the conversation on the future of energy and additive manufacturing.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows welding additive manufacturing in progress. Photo via Swiss Steel Group.