Swarovski & Xolo Innovate Crystal Glass with Volumetric 3D Printing

Swarovski, the Austrian crystal and jewelry manufacturer, has partnered with Berlin-based xolo, a leader in volumetric 3D printing technology, to develop Xolography-based methods for directly printing crystal glass. The collaboration goal is to establish new standards in precision and efficiency for customized crystal manufacturing within the luxury sector.

By adopting xolo’s volumetric 3D printing technique, known as Xolography, Swarovski aims to push the boundaries of crystal manufacturing. Unlike traditional layer-by-layer additive manufacturing, volumetric printing creates entire structures simultaneously, significantly reducing production time and enabling complex designs with exceptional clarity and detail. Professor Paolo Colombo from the University of Padova, an expert in advanced materials, co-developed the project with Swarovski and xolo.

Crystal bust 3D printed through Swarovski and xolo’s collaboration. Photo via xolo.

Swarovski’s move to incorporate advanced 3D printing reflects its commitment to blending over a century of craftsmanship with modern technology. “Collaborating with xolo allows us to explore new frontiers in crystal design and production,” a representative from Swarovski stated. “We aim to meet evolving consumer needs by integrating pioneering techniques that enhance both precision and speed.”

xolo views the partnership as an opportunity to showcase the versatility of its volumetric printing technology in new applications. “Working with a globally recognized brand like Swarovski enables us to showcase the potential of volumetric 3D printing in high-precision manufacturing,” said Dirk Radzinski, CEO of xolo. “We are excited to contribute to the evolution of crystal glass production.”

A ball in a cage 3D printed via xolography by the scientists. Image via Dirk Radzinski/xolo.

Expanding 3D Printing Capabilities with xolo’s xube² and Precious Metals Integration

Xolo has recently expanded its technological offerings with the launch of the xube², an advanced volumetric 3D printer that enhances the capabilities of its predecessor. The xube² features a larger build volume of 50 x 80 x 50 mm and achieves resolutions down to 25 microns, enabling the rapid production of complex parts with high precision. This printer’s ability to create intricate structures swiftly and accurately complements the collaborative efforts between xolo and Swarovski to innovate in crystal manufacturing. The enhanced volumetric printing technology aligns with their goal to produce high-quality crystal components with unprecedented detail.

In a related development, Cooksongold, a leading supplier of precious metals, has launched a new division dedicated to integrating precious metals into industrial additive manufacturing. This initiative aims to broaden the use of materials like gold and silver in 3D printing for industrial applications, merging traditional valuable resources with modern production techniques. The move signifies a growing trend in the industry to combine heritage materials with advanced manufacturing technologies.

The new Xube². Image via Xolo.

