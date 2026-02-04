Sustaining Autonomous Warfare: On-Site Production and Training in the U.S. Army

The U.S. Army is actively modernizing how it maintains autonomous and semi-autonomous systems on the battlefield. Drawing lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Army is deploying mobile 3D printing and machining units, training soldiers in advanced manufacturing, and experimenting with in-field recycling of materials to keep drones and unmanned vehicles operational. These initiatives aim to reduce reliance on vulnerable supply chains, accelerate repairs, and ensure autonomous platforms remain mission-ready even in contested environments.

Cover of an article showing Private Masson A. Nicholson, Allied Trade Specialist with the 91st Infantry Regiment (91E), assigned to the 325th Light Support Battalion, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, removing a newly manufactured, 3D printed part from the construction plate during the Pacific Joint Multinational Readiness Center 26-01. Image via U.S. Army.

Forward-Deployed Manufacturing for Rapid Repairs

The modern battlefield increasingly relies on autonomous and semi-autonomous systems. Yet, experience from the Russia-Ukraine conflict has highlighted a critical vulnerability: these systems often fail when traditional supply chains and repair infrastructure are disrupted.

Maintaining autonomous systems in combat zones requires immediate access to replacement parts, yet centralized supply lines are often targeted and disrupted. Mobile adaptive manufacturing units—field-deployable 3D printing and CNC setups—offer a solution. These units allow soldiers to produce mission-critical components on site, bypassing fragile logistics networks and reducing downtime.

Demonstrations from programs such as DARPA’s expeditionary fabrication initiatives and containerized 3D printing labs in the Marine Corps confirm the effectiveness of in-theater production. Military Review notes, “Robust 3D printing capabilities would provide a secondary logistics chain and allow rapid replacement of broken or non-serviceable items.”

The Navy projects that adopting these systems could yield substantial cost reductions, including up to a 97.5% decrease in contracting expenses and cuts of roughly 30% in fabrication costs and 10% in labor. Beyond immediate savings, deploying modular, containerized units equipped with 3D printers, CNC machines, and extruders promises enduring advantages for operational flexibility.

AMOS 3D printers deployed during a US Navy exercise. Photo via NIWC Pacific.

Training Sustainment Personnel in Advanced Manufacturing

Even the most capable mobile manufacturing units fail without trained operators. Preparing soldiers to operate, troubleshoot, and maintain advanced production equipment is crucial for sustaining autonomous platforms. Programs like the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) pre-deployment training offer a model: targeted, practical instruction significantly improves readiness.

NATO allies, including the UK Ministry of Defense, have already integrated additive manufacturing into logistics training, ensuring personnel can handle expeditionary repair tasks. Structured programs combining classroom instruction, unit exercises, and hands-on practice transform sustainers into agile problem solvers. At an estimated $57 million per year, investing in technical training ensures autonomous vehicles can be repaired on site, minimizing downtime and keeping systems mission-ready.

Soldiers from the U.S. Army conduct operational checks and driver’s training using MRAP vehicles. Photo via U.S. Army.

Recycling Battlefield Waste into Manufacturing Resources

Forward operations often face material shortages, forcing drones and other autonomous systems into single-use cycles. Recycling discarded plastics and other waste into 3D printing filament addresses this challenge while reducing environmental impact. Civilian initiatives, such as Precious Plastic, have proven that low-cost extrusion machines can turn waste into usable material, and the Navy and Marine Corps have piloted similar solutions aboard ships and forward bases.

By transforming battlefield debris into replacement components, soldiers can fabricate housings, repair parts, and other critical items without relying on vulnerable supply lines. Integrating recycling into field sustainment not only cuts costs but also ensures autonomous systems remain functional in areas where resupply is limited.

Recycled PLA fragments from 3D printing waste prepared for reuse in CU Boulder’s ITLP recycling program. Photo via CU Boulder.

Limits and Remaining Challenges

The Army’s mobile manufacturing, advanced training, and in-field recycling programs tackle key sustainment gaps—limited parts, fragile supply lines, and single-use autonomous systems. Still, they have clear limits. Field production and recycling rely on available raw materials, and equipment is constrained by size, precision, and durability in harsh environments. Recycling battlefield waste is useful, but inconsistent material quality, contamination, and processing time can slow or limit its effectiveness. Operating and maintaining these systems requires technical skill under combat stress, and digital files remain vulnerable to cyberattacks or corruption.

Even with these challenges, these efforts directly address gaps in repair, sustainability, and flexibility, helping keep autonomous platforms operational and mission-ready in contested environments.

Point-of-Need Production: How the U.S. Army Brings 3D Printing to the Battlefield

Recent developments show how additive manufacturing is moving beyond laboratories and logistics depots into battlefield sustainment itself. U.S. Army units like the 173rd Airborne Brigade have already deployed mobile 3D printing labs to build and maintain first‑person‑view (FPV) drones on the frontline during exercises, producing mission hardware on demand and cutting costs and lead times compared to traditional procurement. Similarly, the Army has established formal courses—for example, the Unmanned Advanced Lethality Course (UALC)—to teach soldiers to operate, repair, and design drones with 3D printers and CAD tools, embedding additive manufacturing skills directly into unit training pipelines.

Outside Army‑specific programs, defense‑oriented additive systems are being developed explicitly for forward environments: modular and climate‑controlled 3D printing shelters like ForgeX enable units to fabricate replacement tools, parts, and unmanned aircraft systems where permanent facilities don’t exist. These efforts show a clear constraint: in contested environments, sustainment depends on producing parts on-site, not shipping them.

