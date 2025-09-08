SurfacePrep to Distribute AMT PostPro Vapor Smoothing Systems Across North America

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) PostPro, a provider of automated post-processing solutions, has established a strategic reseller partnership with SurfacePrep, a North American distributor of surface preparation and finishing products.

Under the agreement, SurfacePrep will distribute AMT’s automated vapor smoothing and finishing systems to manufacturers across North America. These systems are designed for both AM and conventional production workflows, where vapor smoothing can improve surface quality and the performance of CNC-machined components.

“AMT’s post-processing solutions are no longer limited to additive manufacturing. We see a vast, underutilized opportunity within conventional production methods,” said Paul Carlson, Chief Commercial Officer at AMT. “We recently installed a system in a traditional manufacturing setting that will process over 120,000 parts per year utilizing our vapor smoothing technology, unlocking hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual savings. Partnering with SurfacePrep extends these outcomes to more manufacturers in key industrial sectors.”

SurfacePrep Distribution Center. Image via SurfacePrep.

Expanding Market Reach and Industrial Impact

AMT explained that SurfacePrep’s extensive distribution network and experience in industrial surface finishing make it well-positioned to extend its solutions to sectors including automotive, aerospace, medical, and general manufacturing. The partnership also marks SurfacePrep’s entry into the AM market, aligning with its strategy to support advanced manufacturing technologies.

“Additive manufacturing is at a tipping point where scalable, repeatable post-processing is critical to industrial adoption,” said Brent Cassil, VP of Strategic Growth at SurfacePrep. “By partnering with AMT, we’re providing customers access to world-class post-processing solutions backed by our distribution and service expertise.”

PostPro SFX. Photo via AMT.

New Distribution Deals Expand Markets Across Additive Manufacturing Sector

Alongside AMT’s recent reseller partnership with SurfacePrep, other AM companies are also forging distribution agreements to broaden their market reach.

Formlabs, a US-based resin 3D printer manufacturer, partnered with global machine-tool builder DMG MORI. Under the agreement announced in late June, DMG MORI’s Technium subsidiary began reselling Formlabs’ stereolithography (SLA) systems across Japan, offering installation, training, and maintenance. The collaboration includes a demonstration showroom in Tokyo where customers can compare 3D printed jigs and fixtures with machined parts.

Elsewhere, Axtra3D named Solid Technologies as a premium reseller of its Lumia HPS platform, which merges SLA and Digital Light Processing (DLP) technologies. Solid Technologies, a US-based integrator with over two decades of experience, will also provide integration and post-sales support, assisting customers in scaling from prototyping to production. The agreement aims to grow Axtra3D’s footprint in sectors including dental, aerospace, and consumer products by delivering faster, production-grade resin printing solutions.

