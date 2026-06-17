Surface Scan Moves Into Full-Cycle Product Development

Surface Scan, a 3D scanning and printing specialist based in Ramsgate, Kent, has announced it is expanding beyond its origins as a scanning and rapid prototyping bureau to offer end-to-end product design and manufacturing services.

The restructured offering covers the complete product development chain: geometry capture through 3D scanning, CAD design and iteration, prototyping, and delivery of finished parts. The company says clients who previously had to coordinate across multiple providers — scanning bureaus, design studios, and manufacturers — can now manage the entire process through a single team.

New Hires and Equipment

To support the expanded scope, Surface Scan has brought on a dedicated design engineer, Toby Allen, and invested in a Formlabs SLA 3D printer. The company has also added high-performance engineering plastics including PEEK and introduced CNC machining capability, with further equipment additions planned.

Daniel Carson CEO and Founder said, “We kept seeing the same thing: clients would come to us with a product challenge, we’d solve the scanning or printing piece, and then they’d disappear to find a designer or a manufacturer and lose weeks in the process. We’ve built the capability to hold the whole chain now. One conversation, one team, one result.”

Scan to CAD. Photo via Surface Scan.

Established Client Base and Sector Reach

Surface Scan was founded in 2020 by Daniel and Angela Carson and has since worked across a range of sectors including aerospace, retail, medical, and motorsport. Past clients include Amazon, AllSaints, the NHS, and projects tied to Formula 1 and MotoGP, alongside work for Eurotunnel and various consumer product brands. The company reports more than 145 five-star reviews and operates primarily out of its Kent headquarters, serving clients across the UK.

The expanded service is now open to product founders, engineering teams, and brands seeking a single partner from concept to finished component.

A Broader Shift in the Service Bureau Model

Surface Scan’s move reflects a pattern taking shape across the AM industry, where the boundaries between scanning, design, and production are increasingly blurring. Service bureaus are increasingly moving into traditional manufacturing while CNC shops are moving into 3D printing, as each side recognises the value in controlling more of the production chain. For smaller bureaus in particular, the pressure to offer more than a single capability — or risk losing clients mid-project — has become a recurring challenge.

The role of service bureaus is expected to grow more strategic as materials become more specialised and applications more demanding, with customers increasingly relying on partners who can provide the full chain: design support, process expertise, material selection, and repeatable production. The integration of 3D scanning into that chain has also accelerated. Several companies have moved to bridge scanning and CAD design more tightly, with Peel 3D launching Peel CAD Pro — a tool designed to simplify reverse engineering by transforming scan data into CAD-ready models — and Creality partnering with KVS Ltd to deliver an integrated scan-to-CAD workflow for engineers.

For Surface Scan, the consolidation is less about software integration and more about eliminating the handoff problem altogether — keeping clients within a single team from scan to finished part, rather than losing them to the coordination gap between specialist providers.

Scan to Print. Photo via Surface Scan.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows 3D Scanning. Photo via Surface Scan.