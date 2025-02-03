Supernova Secures $2 Million Defense Contract to 3D Print Energetic Materials

Supernova Industries Corp, an additive manufacturing company specializing in advanced polymer solutions and known for its proprietary Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) process, has been awarded a $2 million subcontract by the American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI). ACMI, which works to revitalize the U.S. industrial base through targeted investments, issued the contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract vehicle. The award supports the Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Policy Manufacturing Capability Expansions and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) Pathfinders portfolio. Supernova, based in Austin, Texas, has been active in developing 3D printing solutions for defense applications, and its recent launch of Supernova Defense & Space underscores its commitment to producing military-grade energetic materials.

Supernova’s VLM process differs from conventional 3D printing methods by enabling the processing of materials with unlimited viscosity. Instead of relying on low viscosity resins, the process uses a transparent film to transfer high viscosity materials onto a build platform, where they are cured by light. This capability allows the creation of high solid-loading formulations essential for components such as solid rocket motors, explosives, and pyrotechnics. The company has successfully demonstrated the production of simulant energetic materials and is now advancing its research to develop actual energetic formulations that adhere to defense specifications.

Supernova Defense & Space partners with the U.S. Department of Defense. Image via Supernova Industries Corp.

“We are proud to support the U.S. Department of Defense through this program,” said Roger Antunez, Founder and CEO of Supernova Industries Corp. Antunez explained that the VLM process “has the potential to overcome the design constraints of conventional manufacturing methods” by enabling the production of next-generation military-grade energetic material components. Victor Boelscher, Head of Federal Programs at ACMI Federal, added, “The technology that Supernova is developing will enable the production of critical components for weapon systems that are essential for national security.” Their remarks emphasize the importance of adopting advanced manufacturing techniques to resolve longstanding challenges in material consistency and safety in defense-related applications.

Metal 3D Printing in the Defense Sector

Recent developments in metal 3D printing and defense technology investments provide a useful context for Supernova’s contract. Fortius Metals, a startup specializing in metal 3D printing for aerospace and defense applications, raised an additional $2 million in seed funding—bringing its round total to $5 million. Fortius Metals collaborates with major U.S. defense organizations, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, NASA, and key defense contractors. The company leverages robotic welding process expertise and proprietary predictive toolpaths to fabricate complex designs, while its research on proprietary aluminum welding wires aims to resolve the common “hot cracking” issue that undermines the integrity of printed metal parts.

Another significant trend is the substantial increase in venture investment in the defense tech sector. Data indicate that venture investments in defense technology have quadrupled since 2018, reaching approximately $3.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2024, with around 83% of the total directed toward U.S. companies and 15% toward European and U.K. ventures. In 2022, a European defense innovation fund was launched with a budget of €1 billion to support deep tech for defense, security, and resilience. Early investments from this fund have targeted companies involved in lightweight composite manufacturing and microgravity-enabled production.

Space Forge CEO and co-founder Joshua Western at Sifted Summit 2024. Photo by Michael Petch.

