Supernova launches “Viscogels” for transportation-grade seals and connectors

Texas-based photopolymer specialist Supernova has unveiled a new series of four “Viscogel” materials designed to meet the stringent demands of safety-critical transportation applications. The launch directly targets the high-cost, long-lead-time barrier of injection molding for short- to mid-run production. The lineup is split into two high-performance elastomers for sealing systems and two rigid grades for electrical connectors, all processed on the company’s proprietary Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) platform. The company reports the materials are currently undergoing testing with industry partners for homologation and standards compliance.

Viscogel elastomer and rigid. Image via Supernova.

Transportation-grade elastomers and rigids

The elastomer pair, RU55 (Shore 55A) and RU70 (Shore 70A), is aimed at gaskets, cable grommets, and precision seals. Supernova reports a compression set of under 5% ((ASTM D395 Method B, 70 °C, 72 h), tear strength up to 40 kN/m, and service temperatures ranging from −45 °C to 150 °C. The materials also offer chemical resistance on par with NBR, with performance intended to surpass standard EPDM in harsh fluid environments.

On the rigid side, ST3-V0 and ST3-HB target connector housings where stiffness, impact resistance, and flame performance are critical. According to Supernova, the resins deliver a tensile modulus of 3 GPa (ASTM D638), a notched Izod impact strength above 55 J/m (ASTM D256), and, for ST3-V0, a UL94 V-0 rating at just 1.8 mm wall thickness, a combination the company describes as “historically impossible” to achieve in AM resins at this scale.

Multi-material capability with VLM

A key advantage highlighted in the release is the dual-material capability of the VLM platform. The process can laminate resins from both sides of a carrier film, enabling the production of rigid-plus-rubber “2K-like” parts in a single print job. Supernova positions this as a “reasonable alternative to 2K molding” for production runs below approximately 200,000 parts, claiming a greater than 50% cost-per-part reduction by eliminating expensive tooling.

Supernova’s VLM process is designed to handle highly viscous resins with viscosities orders of magnitude higher than those used in conventional SLA or DLP printing. This capability allows for higher filler loadings, resulting in stronger, more durable parts.

Additive manufacturing for transportation-grade applications

“This is the first time in Additive Manufacturing where materials can meet, and in some cases exceed, the requirements of molded plastics in real transportation-grade applications.” said Roger Antúnez, Founder & CEO, adding that the initial focus is on connectors and sealing systems.

Supernova emphasizes that its VLM platform can process resins with viscosities far beyond the limits of conventional SLA or DLP, opening the door to highly filled formulations, enabling parts with improved durability and mechanical performance. The company says this opens pathways to connectors and sealing systems that meet real transportation-grade standards.”

Video shows Viscogel materials Portafolio. Video via Supernova.

From resin debut to defense applications

Supernova’s latest Viscogel additions build on a broader trajectory of viscous-resin innovation. The company originally unveiled its high-viscosity VLM platform and Viscogel portfolio in 2024, following earlier work on multi-material printing under BCN3D. That spinoff, announced in early 2024, positioned Supernova to target high-volume production markets. Since then, the firm has also explored defense applications, including solid rocket motor redesigns leveraging viscous resins for propulsion systems.

