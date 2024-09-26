Superior tensile strength and material versatility with AIM3D’s Voxelfill process

Nominations for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards are now open. Tell us who is leading.

Following its strategic reorganization, German multi-material 3D printing company AIM3D has revealed the benefits of its patented Voxelfill process, which addresses inconsistent strength in 3D printed components.

This novel technology enhances mechanical properties in all directions including X, Y, and Z thereby bringing 3D printed parts closer to the strength achieved through traditional manufacturing methods, such as injection molding. Having validated this process through extensive testing, AIM3D with its Voxelfill process has significantly improved the tensile strength and overall part durability of the company.

Clemens Lieberwirth, CTO at AIM3D, “Of course, the Voxelfill process is particularly suitable for 3D printing plastics and fiber-filled plastics, but it is also suitable for the 3D printing of metal and ceramic components using the CEM process. In general, the main advantages are a higher build speed and cross-layer filling.”

The ExAM 510 3D printer. Photo via AIM3D.

Voxelfill enhances tensile strength and offers cost-efficiency

The Voxelfill process enhances 3D printed components’ tensile strength, achieving up to 80% of injection-molded strength, with a potential for 100%. It addresses the Z-axis weakness in traditional 3D printing by combining extrusion printing with injection molding to reduce anisotropy and improve structural integrity.

This process was tested across different orientations, including variants A, B, and C, which assessed tensile strength in both horizontal (XY) and vertical (Z) planes. Horizontal components achieved strengths of 53 MPa, while vertical specimens, often a weak point in 3D printing, saw strength improvements from 20 MPa (conventionally printed) to 40 MPa with Voxelfill. Further optimizations are ongoing, focusing on improving filling density to minimize air inclusions and enhance tensile strength.

According to AIM3D, its pellet 3D printers also offer cost-effective production. By using reclaimed materials and reducing material costs, these printers provide a more economical solution compared to traditional FDM printers. Lieberwirth emphasized that the company’s Composite Extrusion Modeling (CEM) technology reduces costs and enables the creation of components with mechanical properties that are similar to those of injection-molded parts.

Comparing tensile strengths: Voxelfill vs. Conventional. Image via AIM3D.

Material versatility and broad industrial applications

Voxelfill is compatible with a wide range of materials, including fiber-filled polymers like PA6 GF30 and PETG, as well as high-performance thermoplastics such as ULTEM 9085. This versatility makes it suitable for industries like automotive, aerospace, rail vehicles, and defense, where durable, heat-resistant materials are essential. In particular, Sabic ULTEM 9085 offers flame retardancy and can withstand high temperatures, making it ideal for demanding applications.

Supporting multi-material printing, the Voxelfill process allows manufacturers to customize different properties such as weight, strength, and flexibility across various parts of a component. This feature is particularly useful for creating lightweight yet durable components and is compatible with plastic, metal, and ceramic materials, further broadening its industrial applications.

In recent tests with fiber-filled materials, such as PETG GF30, the benefits of Voxelfill were clear, says the company. Horizontal specimens reached tensile strengths of 72.4 MPa, while vertical specimens achieved 40.7 MPa, far surpassing the results typically obtained through conventional 3D printing methods. The technology improved the homogeneity of strength, reaching 81% compared to just 25% in standard 3D printed parts.

Additionally, AIM3D’s ExAM 510 system, equipped with Voxelfill, currently supports build rates of 150 cm³/h, with future upgrades planned to increase capacity to 300–600 cm³/h. This system also supports PEI (polyetherimide), a flame-retardant material known for its durability in high-temperature environments. The use of Sabic ULTEM 9085 with this system enables the production of components with properties closely matching those of injection-molded parts.

The company plans to continue refining the Voxelfill process, focusing on material versatility and performance optimization. With the potential to further improve tensile strength and expand its application across various industrial sectors, AIM3D’s Voxelfill technology is expected to play a key role in the future of 3D printing.

In the past, the Voxelfill process found application with the Danish software firm Create it REAL. The company partnered with AIM3D to integrate the Voxelfill process as a plug-in for the ExAM 255 and ExAM 510 systems via its SlicEx software. During Formnext 2023, both showcased the software and plug-in, enabling selective densities in 3D printed components made from metals, plastics, and ceramics.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the AIM3D team. Photo via AIM3D.