SUNLU Unveils New Filaments and FilaDryers at RAPID + TCT 2025

SUNLU, a Chinese manufacturer specializing in 3D printing filaments, resins, and accessories, introducing new filament dryers and an expanded materials portfolio at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Chicago. The company also announced its strategic entry into Eastern Europe through new regional partnerships.

The company’s latest product line includes the FilaDryer E2 and SP2, both designed to maintain optimal humidity levels during filament storage and use. In parallel, SUNLU introduced a series of new filaments targeting industrial and consumer applications: PA6 reinforced with glass fiber for increased mechanical strength, TPU90A designed for flexibility and abrasion resistance, and PEEK—a high-performance thermoplastic known for its thermal and structural stability. Additional product launches included PLA Silk+ with four color variants, PLA Matte in dual-color options, and an ABS formulation with flame-retardant properties, expanding the company’s reach across both professional and consumer-grade material segments.

“With the new FilaDryers and advanced filament range, we’re empowering both everyday creators and specialized engineers to achieve professional-grade results with every print,” said Mathieu Noguier, Europe Sales and Marketing Manager at SUNLU.

The Company debuts industrial-grade materials and filament drying solutions. Photo via SUNLU.

As part of a broader international expansion strategy, SUNLU has formalized distribution agreements with Botland in Poland and Bagrujto in the Czech Republic. These partnerships are intended to strengthen regional distribution networks and enhance responsiveness to local market demands. According to Wendy Yin, Head of the B2B Sales Department, “Our growth in Eastern Europe reflects our commitment to bringing innovative 3D printing solutions closer to local markets.”

To support product demonstrations at RAPID + TCT, the company collaborated with VogMan, a specialist in 3D printing applications, and GamingTrend, a content platform focused on gaming and technology. Together, they are conducting live showcases featuring the new dryers and filament types. The demonstrations are designed to illustrate practical use cases in design prototyping, hobbyist modeling, and functional part production.

Established in 2013 in Zhuhai, often referred to as China’s “Printing Supplies Capital,” SUNLU operates more than 40 production lines and has sold over 25 million units globally. The company holds more than 200 intellectual property rights, reflecting its long-term investment in research and development.

SUNLU’s booth at RAPID + TCT 2025. Photo via SUNLU.

Industry Convergence at RAPID + TCT 2025

RAPID + TCT 2025 is positioned as a central hub for additive manufacturing collaboration through its co-location with America Makes’ Spring TRX event. Organized in partnership with SME, this integration brings together stakeholders from aerospace, defense, mobility, and advanced manufacturing to drive innovation and strategic discourse. With Michigan’s $30 billion defense manufacturing sector providing fertile ground for industrial adoption, the co-hosted event is expected to accelerate the deployment of advanced 3D printing technologies across sectors and foster greater synergy between research and commercialization.

Alongside institutional partnerships, companies like Ford and Stratasys are reinforcing the role of AM in automotive prototyping and tooling. At this year’s show, Ford’s engineering team is showcasing applications of Stratasys’ F3300 printer to produce test components, jigs, and functional parts for design validation. As described by Erik Riha, Ford’s Prototype Technical Specialist, the technology enables rapid feedback during assembly testing—often delivering parts within hours. Fadi Abro, Stratasys’ Global Automotive Director, in turn, emphasized the limitations of low-cost desktop systems, arguing that industrial-grade hardware is essential for scaling 3D printing on production floors.

The show floor at RAPID + TCT 2024. Photo via SME.

